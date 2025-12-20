Red Alert In UP Amid Dense Fog, Severe Cold Conditions To Persist For Next 24 Hours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Uttar Pradesh is shrouded in dense fog, with several districts experiencing biting cold that has lingered well into the day, the Meteorological Department reported on Friday. Officials attribute this wintry spell to westerly winds sweeping across northern India, which have caused maximum temperatures in many areas to plummet well below seasonal averages over the past three days. Meanwhile, minimum temperatures have remained largely steady.

Foggy Conditions to Persist for Days

Weather experts warn that this chilly pattern is set to continue over the next 24 to 48 hours. Residents can expect dense to very dense fog coupled with cold to very cold temperatures across much of the state. Forecasters said that an approaching western disturbance could gradually raise temperatures and reduce the fog’s intensity, offering some relief from the current harsh conditions.

Red and Orange Alerts in Several Districts

The Lucknow Meteorological Center has issued red and orange alerts for multiple districts, signalling the severity of the situation. Areas most likely to experience very dense fog include Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Gorakhpur, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Kanpur Nagar and Dehat, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Agra, Bareilly, Moradabad, Rampur, Pilibhit, and surrounding areas.

Relief Measures and Emergency Assistance

The Relief Commissioner’s office confirmed that weather alerts have been dispatched to over 120 million mobile users across Uttar Pradesh. Authorities are keeping a close eye on emergency measures such as blanket distribution, night shelters, and bonfires. Additionally, residents can access immediate support via the 1070 helpline. The Meteorological Department has predicted severe cold conditions in roughly 40 districts, underscoring the urgent need for precautionary measures.