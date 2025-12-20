Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesUP UKRed Alert In UP Amid Dense Fog, Severe Cold Conditions To Persist For Next 24 Hours

Red Alert In UP Amid Dense Fog, Severe Cold Conditions To Persist For Next 24 Hours

Uttar Pradesh faces dense fog and severe cold; red and orange alerts issued, weather to remain harsh over the next 24 hours

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 09:53 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Uttar Pradesh is shrouded in dense fog, with several districts experiencing biting cold that has lingered well into the day, the Meteorological Department reported on Friday. Officials attribute this wintry spell to westerly winds sweeping across northern India, which have caused maximum temperatures in many areas to plummet well below seasonal averages over the past three days. Meanwhile, minimum temperatures have remained largely steady.

Foggy Conditions to Persist for Days

Weather experts warn that this chilly pattern is set to continue over the next 24 to 48 hours. Residents can expect dense to very dense fog coupled with cold to very cold temperatures across much of the state. Forecasters said that an approaching western disturbance could gradually raise temperatures and reduce the fog’s intensity, offering some relief from the current harsh conditions.

Red and Orange Alerts in Several Districts

The Lucknow Meteorological Center has issued red and orange alerts for multiple districts, signalling the severity of the situation. Areas most likely to experience very dense fog include Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Gorakhpur, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Kanpur Nagar and Dehat, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Agra, Bareilly, Moradabad, Rampur, Pilibhit, and surrounding areas.

Relief Measures and Emergency Assistance

The Relief Commissioner’s office confirmed that weather alerts have been dispatched to over 120 million mobile users across Uttar Pradesh. Authorities are keeping a close eye on emergency measures such as blanket distribution, night shelters, and bonfires. Additionally, residents can access immediate support via the 1070 helpline. The Meteorological Department has predicted severe cold conditions in roughly 40 districts, underscoring the urgent need for precautionary measures.

 

Published at : 20 Dec 2025 09:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Uttar Pradesh Weather Orange Alert UP Dense Fog UP Severe Cold UP Lucknow Weather Alert Red Alert UP Cold Wave UP
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
8 Elephants Killed After Rajdhani Express Hits Herd In Assam; 5 Coaches Derailed
8 Elephants Killed After Rajdhani Express Hits Herd In Assam; 5 Coaches Derailed
India
PM Modi To Unveil Rs 3,200 Crore Highway Projects In Bengal Today
PM Modi To Unveil Rs 3,200 Crore Highway Projects In Bengal Today
World
US Launches 'Operation Hawkeye' Against ISIS In Syria After 2 Soldiers Killed In Ambush
US Launches 'Operation Hawkeye' Against ISIS In Syria After 2 Soldiers Killed In Ambush
Cities
Dense Fog Shrouds Delhi Amid Orange Alert; AQI Remains ‘Very Poor’
Dense Fog Shrouds Delhi Amid Orange Alert; AQI Remains ‘Very Poor’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: VB-G Ram G Rural Jobs Bill 2025 Cleared by Parliament, Sent to President Amid Opposition Uproar
Breaking: Viksit Bharat G Ram G Bill Passed, Protests Intensify as TMC, Congress Demonstrate in Parliament
Hijab Controversy: Nitish Kumar Hijab Row Escalates in Bihar, Muslim Groups Plan Protests Seeking Apology
VB-G RAM G Bill: Rajya Sabha Passes Viksit Bharat Rural Jobs Bill Amid Protests, TMC MPs Hold Overnight Dharna
Breaking: Kaushambi Police Gunfight Injures Cattle Thief, Stolen Buffaloes Recovered Near Raghopur Road
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget