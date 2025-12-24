Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Orange Alert Issued As Dense Fog Reduces Visibility Across Uttar Pradesh; 32 Districts Brace For Freezing Cold



Dense fog triggers Orange Alert in Uttar Pradesh, affecting 32 districts as freezing temperatures make commuting hazardous.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 09:18 AM (IST)
After fresh snowfall in the mountains, the chill has descended into the plains of Uttar Pradesh, bringing biting cold to the state. Dense fog has settled over large areas, reducing visibility and creating hazardous conditions for commuters, especially during early mornings and late nights. Meteorologists warn that the cold is likely to intensify over the coming days.

Dry Weather Prevails but Fog Poses Major Threat

The Meteorological Department has forecast mostly dry weather across the western and eastern divisions of Uttar Pradesh today, December 24. However, residents should brace for extremely dense fog in several areas. An Orange Alert B has been issued in zones where visibility could drop to zero, making travel extremely risky.

At present, there is no immediate relief in sight from the persistent fog. Authorities have issued warnings for 32 districts, with conditions expected to remain challenging on December 25 and 26. Although daytime sunshine may provide some respite, temperatures are projected to fall by 2-3°C in the next two days, before slightly rising later, except in the eastern regions.

Districts Under Fog Alert

The Orange Alert for extremely dense fog covers Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Bahraich, Shravasti, and Balrampur. Meanwhile, a Yellow Alert for dense fog has been issued for Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Sambhal, Amroha, Badaun, Hardoi, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Gonda, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Deoria, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau, and Ballia.

Commuters are advised to exercise extreme caution, especially during night and early morning hours, as visibility may drop sharply in affected districts.

Rural Areas Bear the Brunt of the Cold

The cold wave is hitting rural regions the hardest. Many households have resorted to bonfires to keep warm, while schools in multiple districts have either closed or adjusted timings in response to the harsh weather.

Despite the dropping temperatures, there is no forecast of rain for the state at this time, meaning the icy conditions and dense fog are set to persist. Residents are urged to take precautions, particularly the elderly, children, and those travelling long distances.

The severe cold and widespread fog are a stark reminder of the winter’s grip on Uttar Pradesh. How long can commuters cope with near-zero visibility, and will the sunshine offer enough relief during the day? For now, the state braces for one of its coldest periods of the season.

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 09:18 AM (IST)
Weather UP NEWS Weather Today UP News IMD UP Weather
