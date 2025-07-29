From Dream To Reality: Bareilly’s Yuva Sevak Sangh Brings Free Treatment To The Poor

As they say, insaan aspataal aur adaalat se to waise hi haar jaataa hai, no matter how strong. Then what about the poor? For those who struggle even for two square meals, the thought of hospital expenses is enough to break their back. And the bitter truth is, healthcare in our country is still a privilege for many, not a right.

Every other day, there's a tragic headline: someone dying on the way to the hospital, a mother forced to deliver on the roadside, a patient turned away because they couldn’t pay. The system has failed them so many times that people have stopped expecting anything at all.

But amidst this gloom, a small light is flickering in Bareilly. And it’s coming from the hands of youth. In a heartening development, local youth leader and social worker Parth Gautam, through his initiative Yuva Sevak Sangh, has announced a campaign that promises completely free treatment for the poor. The announcement was made at a public event held in the GIC Auditorium, in the presence of Bareilly Mayor Umesh Gautam.

Parth Gautam shared that under this initiative, Mission Hospital in Bareilly will provide 100% free medical services for the poor, including doctor consultations, hospital admissions, surgeries, deliveries, nursing, and more. There will be no hidden charges, no paperwork nightmares.

At the event, health cards were distributed to attendees, simple, usable ID cards which people can carry and avail free services as and when needed.

But this announcement is not a one-off event. The Yuva Sevak Sangh has been quietly building a movement in Bareilly. Bringing together youth from various walks of life, the organisation has been pushing for change on multiple fronts, be it education support, road safety awareness, public health, or engaging youth in governance.

If you speak to Parth Gautam, you’ll realise this is not just about charity, it’s about rewriting the culture of apathy. He says that the next phase of the movement will focus on issues like access to clean drinking water, public utilities, and even broader issues like environmental pollution and water conservation. The idea is to shift from only relief work to long-term impact.

It’s also worth noting that this is not Parth Gautam’s first brush with social service. Through the Parth Gautam Foundation, he has been active for the past several years. Whether it's installing drinking water units during harsh summers or setting up free tea stalls to warm hands and hearts in winter, his approach has always been grounded, local, and personal.

People say naukri dhoondhne ke liye degree chahiye, par insaaniyat dikhaane ke liye sirf niyat kaafi hai. Parth seems to believe in that. And perhaps that’s why his efforts are resonating across Bareilly.

If more such initiatives grow with sincerity, perhaps one day, the poor won’t have to choose between dignity and treatment.