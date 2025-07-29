Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesUP UKFrom Dream To Reality: Bareilly’s Yuva Sevak Sangh Brings Free Treatment To The Poor

From Dream To Reality: Bareilly’s Yuva Sevak Sangh Brings Free Treatment To The Poor

Parth Gautam's Yuva Sevak Sangh provides free medical treatment to the poor in Bareilly, turning a dream into reality.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 09:37 PM (IST)

As they say, insaan aspataal aur adaalat se to waise hi haar jaataa hai, no matter how strong. Then what about the poor? For those who struggle even for two square meals, the thought of hospital expenses is enough to break their back. And the bitter truth is, healthcare in our country is still a privilege for many, not a right.

Every other day, there's a tragic headline: someone dying on the way to the hospital, a mother forced to deliver on the roadside, a patient turned away because they couldn’t pay. The system has failed them so many times that people have stopped expecting anything at all.

But amidst this gloom, a small light is flickering in Bareilly. And it’s coming from the hands of youth. In a heartening development, local youth leader and social worker Parth Gautam, through his initiative Yuva Sevak Sangh, has announced a campaign that promises completely free treatment for the poor. The announcement was made at a public event held in the GIC Auditorium, in the presence of Bareilly Mayor Umesh Gautam.

Parth Gautam shared that under this initiative, Mission Hospital in Bareilly will provide 100% free medical services for the poor, including doctor consultations, hospital admissions, surgeries, deliveries, nursing, and more. There will be no hidden charges, no paperwork nightmares.

At the event, health cards were distributed to attendees, simple, usable ID cards which people can carry and avail free services as and when needed.

But this announcement is not a one-off event. The Yuva Sevak Sangh has been quietly building a movement in Bareilly. Bringing together youth from various walks of life, the organisation has been pushing for change on multiple fronts, be it education support, road safety awareness, public health, or engaging youth in governance.

If you speak to Parth Gautam, you’ll realise this is not just about charity, it’s about rewriting the culture of apathy. He says that the next phase of the movement will focus on issues like access to clean drinking water, public utilities, and even broader issues like environmental pollution and water conservation. The idea is to shift from only relief work to long-term impact.

It’s also worth noting that this is not Parth Gautam’s first brush with social service. Through the Parth Gautam Foundation, he has been active for the past several years. Whether it's installing drinking water units during harsh summers or setting up free tea stalls to warm hands and hearts in winter, his approach has always been grounded, local, and personal.

People say naukri dhoondhne ke liye degree chahiye, par insaaniyat dikhaane ke liye sirf niyat kaafi hai. Parth seems to believe in that. And perhaps that’s why his efforts are resonating across Bareilly.

If more such initiatives grow with sincerity, perhaps one day, the poor won’t have to choose between dignity and treatment.

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 09:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yuva Sevak Sangh Parth Gautam
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Operation Mahadev: Army Confirms Identity Of 3 Slain Terrorists Behind Pahalgam Attack — Details
Operation Mahadev: Army Confirms Identity Of 3 Slain Terrorists Behind Pahalgam Attack — Details
India
‘You Hug Them While We Condemn’: Kharge Targets Modi Over Pak, Questions 'Silence' On Trump's Claims
‘You Hug Them While We Condemn’: Kharge Targets Modi Over Pak, Questions 'Silence' On Trump's Claims
India
All 3 Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Under Op Mahadev: Amit Shah In Parliament
All 3 Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Under Op Mahadev: Amit Shah In Parliament
Business
Sebi Cracks Down On Insider Trading Linked To Zee Business Tips, Issues Rs 4 Crore Fine
Sebi Cracks Down On Insider Trading Linked To Zee Business Tips, Issues Rs 4 Crore Fine
Advertisement

Videos

Hospital Inundated In Bihar’s Nalanda; Patients Wade Through Flooded Campus For Treatment
Nawada & Trichy Flooded: Homes Submerged, Streets Become Rivers As Water Crisis Deepens
Tragic Bus-Truck Collision In Deoghar Kills 18 Kanwariyas During Shravan Yatra
Cloudburst In Himachal’s Mandi Triggers Devastation; 2 Dead, 1 Missing, Roads Washed Out
Power Out At UP Hospital: Doctors In Basti Treat Patient Under Torchlight, Risking Lives
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
From Debate To Disruption: How The UPA Is Turning Parliament Into A Protest Ground
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget