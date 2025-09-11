Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
World Herbal Encyclopaedia: World's Largest Herbal Encyclopaedia Of Medicinal Traditions Unveiled

It documents 50,000 species with visual aids, local names, and traditional remedies. A digital portal ensures accessibility, though experts note the lack of peer review.

By : ABP Live Focus | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 07:21 PM (IST)
Acharya Balkrishna of Patanjali Yogpeeth has launched what experts are calling the world’s largest herbal documentation effort — the World Herbal Encyclopedia (WHE). Spanning 111 volumes, this monumental work is being described as a global archive of medicinal plants and traditional healing practices.

Structured Like Never Before

The first 102 volumes detail medicinal plants from across the world, arranged scientifically from smaller species to larger ones. The 103rd serves as an appendix with additional plants. Seven more volumes focus on medical systems and their histories, covering nine major traditions and nearly 1,000 treatment methods. The final volume records the process and background behind the creation of this massive compendium.

Unmatched in Scale

The encyclopedia documents nearly 50,000 plant species, grouped into more than 7,500 genera, with 1.2 million local names drawn from over 2,000 languages. It also includes 250,000 synonyms and more than 600,000 references from ancient manuscripts, traditional texts, modern research, and field studies.

Visual and Cultural Depth

The WHE is not limited to text. It contains around 35,000 botanical line drawings and 30,000 canvas paintings, illustrating leaves, flowers, roots, and stems for easier identification. It also preserves knowledge from over 2,000 tribal communities, cataloguing 2,200 folk remedies and 964 traditional practices — many of which previously existed only in oral traditions.

Digital Access

To ensure wider reach, a digital version has been created through the WHE Portal, allowing researchers and institutions easier access to its vast data. For now, physical copies remain limited, with circulation largely confined to academic circles, botanists, and cultural historians.

Experts Weigh In

Scholars believe the encyclopedia’s greatest strength lies in its sheer scale and diversity — linking scientific names with local languages and presenting herbal knowledge systematically. However, limitations remain, including the absence of independent peer review and potential challenges in aligning Sanskrit names with international taxonomy standards.

More Archive Than Guidebook

The World Herbal Encyclopedia is not intended as a practical medical guide but as a long-term archival project. Its primary value lies in preserving and systematising traditional medicinal knowledge for future generations, serving as a reference point for researchers and conservationists rather than direct clinical use.

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 07:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
