ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025: ABP Network is all set to roll out the third edition of its flagship “Southern Rising Summit 2025," returning this year with the forward-looking theme, “Ready for the Future: Innovation, Transformation, Inspiration.” The summit aims to spotlight South India’s growing influence, offering an insightful exploration of the political, cultural, and economic shifts reshaping the region’s role on the national stage.

To be held on 25 November at the ITC Grand Chola in Chennai, the event is shaping up to be a vibrant blend of political insight and cultural celebration. While policymakers like Tamil Nadu’s Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Telangana’s BRS leader K. T. Rama Rao take center stage in policy discussions, the summit also spotlights South India’s soft power. One of the most awaited sessions of the summit is the appearance of beloved comedian and digital sensation Shraddha Jain, popularly known as Aiyyo Shraddha, who will headline the conversation titled “The North–South Divide: Unity, Diversity and Comedy.”

The title "The North South Divide: Unity, Diversity and Comedy," explores how humour can break stereotypes and spark conversations around India’s North-South cultural differences. Through wit, personal experiences and social observation, it will highlight how unity and diversity can coexist in a rapidly evolving cultural landscape.

Shraddha Jain: A Voice That Connects India Across Languages And Regions

Shraddha Jain, fondly known across India as Aiyyo Shraddha, stands as one of the country’s most distinctive comedic voices, an artist who blends satire, social commentary and affectionate cultural observation with an irresistible South Indian charm. From her early days as a radio jockey to becoming a viral digital sensation, she has carved a niche defined by relatability, honesty and wit.

Shraddha’s comedy often taps into the nuances of growing up in Bengaluru, navigating multilingual households and witnessing the quirks of pan-Indian interactions. Whether she’s mimicking office life, decoding accents or breaking down stereotypes, her sketches highlight the subtle, and sometimes hilarious, ways regional identities collide and coexist.

Her ability to present cultural contrasts without malice, and with the warmth of someone who truly loves every part of this country, has made her a beloved figure across India. Her viral characters, especially the satirical Kannadathi persona, have sparked conversations around language pride, cultural representation and the ethics of humour.

From RJ To Digital Icon: A Journey Built On Authenticity

Shraddha’s professional arc reflects the transformation of India’s entertainment landscape. Starting as a radio jockey, she mastered the art of storytelling long before social media became her stage. Her smooth shift into content creation came naturally, driven by a deep understanding of audience emotions and an instinct for sharp observational comedy.

Today, as a standup comedian, writer, performer and influencer, she continues to bring sincerity and groundedness to every platform she touches. At the ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025, her reflections on unity, diversity and the North–South divide underline her belief that comedy can be a force for connection, and sometimes, a gentle mirror that helps us laugh at ourselves.

ABP Southern Rising Summit

Since its inception, the Southern Rising Summit has become a definitive stage for understanding the momentum behind South India’s remarkable ascent. The southern states have distinguished themselves with economic dynamism powered by advanced manufacturing, a thriving IT ecosystem, and rapid strides in artificial intelligence. Their achievements in education, healthcare, demographic planning, and increasing female workforce participation further reinforce the region’s reputation as a benchmark for inclusive, future-ready development.

As ABP Network unveils the 2025 edition, the mission remains unchanged — to spotlight a region that consistently breaks new ground, embraces change with confidence, and sets the pace for the rest of the nation.