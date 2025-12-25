School Holiday On December 27: Check Which States Have Announced Closures

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As temperatures drop sharply and air quality deteriorates, several states across northern and eastern India have announced school closures and winter vacations to safeguard students’ health. Major urban centres such as Delhi and Noida have regulated offline classes, while multiple state administrations have moved to suspend physical schooling amid cold wave conditions. Authorities have cited rising pollution levels, extreme cold, and health risks to school children as key reasons behind the decisions.

Northern States Announce Closures Amid Severe Cold

Several northern states are currently experiencing intense cold wave conditions, prompting district administrations to act pre-emptively. In Samastipur, the district administration has announced winter vacations for students from Classes 1 to 8. The holiday will remain in effect until December 27.

The order applies uniformly across all government and private schools, including pre-schools and anganwadi centres, to minimise children’s exposure to extreme cold. Officials have stated that the decision was taken keeping in mind the vulnerability of younger students to cold-related illnesses.

In Delhi, schools have already been shut as part of previously announced measures. Educational institutions in the national capital will remain closed from December 22 to January 6. The decision aligns with prevailing cold weather conditions as well as a spike in pollution levels during the winter season.

State-Wise Winter & Festive Break Schedule

Several other states have also declared winter or festive holidays, either due to weather conditions or scheduled year-end breaks.

In Maharashtra, schools will observe a Christmas and New Year break from December 24 to January 2, 2026. Similarly, West Bengal has announced festive holidays from December 25 to January 2, 2026.

Meanwhile, schools in Punjab and Haryana will remain closed from December 24 to January 5, 2026, citing intense cold conditions combined with the New Year period.

State authorities have indicated that schools will reopen only after a review of weather conditions, with student safety remaining the primary consideration.