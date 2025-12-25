Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesSchool Holiday On December 27: Check Which States Have Announced Closures

School Holiday On December 27: Check Which States Have Announced Closures

State authorities have indicated that schools will reopen only after a review of weather conditions, with student safety remaining the primary consideration.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 10:07 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As temperatures drop sharply and air quality deteriorates, several states across northern and eastern India have announced school closures and winter vacations to safeguard students’ health. Major urban centres such as Delhi and Noida have regulated offline classes, while multiple state administrations have moved to suspend physical schooling amid cold wave conditions. Authorities have cited rising pollution levels, extreme cold, and health risks to school children as key reasons behind the decisions.

Northern States Announce Closures Amid Severe Cold

Several northern states are currently experiencing intense cold wave conditions, prompting district administrations to act pre-emptively. In Samastipur, the district administration has announced winter vacations for students from Classes 1 to 8. The holiday will remain in effect until December 27. 

The order applies uniformly across all government and private schools, including pre-schools and anganwadi centres, to minimise children’s exposure to extreme cold. Officials have stated that the decision was taken keeping in mind the vulnerability of younger students to cold-related illnesses.

In Delhi, schools have already been shut as part of previously announced measures. Educational institutions in the national capital will remain closed from December 22 to January 6. The decision aligns with prevailing cold weather conditions as well as a spike in pollution levels during the winter season.

State-Wise Winter & Festive Break Schedule

Several other states have also declared winter or festive holidays, either due to weather conditions or scheduled year-end breaks.

In Maharashtra, schools will observe a Christmas and New Year break from December 24 to January 2, 2026. Similarly, West Bengal has announced festive holidays from December 25 to January 2, 2026.

Meanwhile, schools in Punjab and Haryana will remain closed from December 24 to January 5, 2026, citing intense cold conditions combined with the New Year period.

State authorities have indicated that schools will reopen only after a review of weather conditions, with student safety remaining the primary consideration.

Related Video

Rajasthan Politics: Forest Minister Loses Cool at Sikar DM During Inspection

Published at : 25 Dec 2025 10:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Schools School Holiday Haryana Schools Punjab Schools Maharashtra Schools
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Report: Another Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh’s Rajbari Over Extortion Claims
Report: Another Hindu Man Lynched By Mob In Bangladesh Over Extortion Claims
World
Dhaka Rally: Tarique Rahman Quotes Martin Luther King Jr, Calls For Peace In Bangladesh
Dhaka Rally: Tarique Rahman Quotes Martin Luther King Jr, Calls For Peace In Bangladesh
World
'Not Intended To Involve Religion': Thailand Defends Demolition Of Vishnu Statue Near Cambodia Border
'Not Intended To Involve Religion': Thailand Defends Demolition Of Vishnu Statue Near Cambodia Border
News
‘Papa, I’m In Pain’: Indian-Origin Man Dies After Waiting For 8-Hour In Canada Hospital
‘Papa, I’m In Pain’: Indian-Origin Man Dies After Waiting For 8-Hour In Canada Hospital
Advertisement

Videos

Atal Birth Anniversary: PM Modi, President Murmu Pay Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on His 101st Birth Anniversary
BMC Election 2026: MNS Leader Sandeep Deshpande’s Marathi Language Post Sparks Row Ahead of BMC Elections
Rajasthan Politics: Forest Minister Loses Cool at Sikar DM During Inspection
Breaking: 9 Killed in Cuddalore Bus Mishap, CM MK Stalin Expresses Grief
Breaking: 12 Killed, Many Injured as Bus Catches Fire After Collision in Chitradurga
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, New Zealand FTA To Face Rough Weather Ahead
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget