Rajasthan Announces Major Shake-up With Transfer Of 48 IAS Officers

Jaipur, Nov 22 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has carried out a major administrative reshuffle, transferring 48 IAS officers including Chief Minister's Additional Chief Secretary (ACS).

The administrative reshuffle was carried out on Friday night and is the first transfer list after Chief Secretary V Srinivas took charge recently.

ACS Shikhar Agrawal has been moved out of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and posted as ACS-Industries. Meanwhile, Akhil Arora, who was the ACS-Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED), has been appointed as the new ACS to the Chief Minister.

Praveen Gupta will continue as ACS-Public Works Department and has been given additional responsibilities. He will now also serve as ACS for Tourism, Art and Culture; Chairperson of RTDC, and CEO of the Amer Development Authority.

Alok Gupta, who was serving as Principal Secretary, Industries and BIP, has been appointed Chairman of the Rajasthan Pollution Control Board.

Shikhar Agrawal will take over the Industries Department from him.

Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) Managing Director Purushottam Sharma has also been given the additional charge of Transport Commissioner.

Rajesh Yadav, Principal Secretary, Tourism and Art and Culture, has been shifted as Director General of HCM RIPA.

Principal Secretary Medical and Health Gayatri Rathore will now also hold the charge of Principal Secretary, Medical Education, in addition to Medical and Health. Dinesh Kumar has been shifted from Principal Secretary, Revenue, to the Administrative Reforms Department.

Naveen Jain has been transferred from Finance (Expenditure) and posted as Secretary, General Administration Department, Cabinet Secretariat, Protocol, and as Resident Commissioner in New Delhi.

Other IAS officers transferred in the list issued by the department of personnel include Ravi Jain, Manju Rajpal, Bhawani Singh Detha, Jogaram, Suchi Tyagi, Rajan Vishal, Archana Singh, Rohit Gupta and Gaurav Saini.

