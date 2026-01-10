Congress To Escalate VB-G RAM G Stir With Roadblocks, BJP Leaders’ Residences To Be Gheraoed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Punjab Congress’s campaign against the “Vikas Bharat–Employment and Livelihood Guarantee Mission (Rural)” (G-RAM-G) is set to intensify, with the party preparing to take its agitation to the streets. The protest plan includes road blockades and gheraos of residences belonging to BJP leaders.

Protests Underway Across Punjab

As part of the build-up, the Congress has begun holding protest rallies across various parts of Punjab. One such rally was organised in Rajpura on Friday, where Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring outlined the party’s next course of action.

Raja Warring Seeks Women’s Participation

Addressing the gathering, Raja Warring specifically called on women to actively participate in the agitation. “My mothers and sisters, will you also join us in this fight? If we block the roads, will you come, and if we surround the houses of BJP leaders, will you come?” he asked.

In response, women present at the venue raised their hands, signalling their support for the proposed protests.

‘Congress Has No CM Face’

During his address, Raja Warring reiterated that the Congress does not project a chief ministerial face in Punjab. He said the party never appoints anyone who presents himself as a chief ministerial aspirant, stressing that every worker is a soldier of the Congress.

‘This Is Just The Beginning’

Calling the current phase of protests only the start of a larger movement, senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel said more programmes would be organised in the days ahead as the party steps up its opposition to the G-RAM-G scheme.