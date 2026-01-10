Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Congress To Escalate VB-G RAM G Stir With Roadblocks, BJP Leaders' Residences To Be Gheraoed

Congress To Escalate VB-G RAM G Stir With Roadblocks, BJP Leaders’ Residences To Be Gheraoed

One such rally was organised in Rajpura on Friday, where Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring outlined the party’s next course of action.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 10:13 PM (IST)
The Punjab Congress’s campaign against the “Vikas Bharat–Employment and Livelihood Guarantee Mission (Rural)” (G-RAM-G) is set to intensify, with the party preparing to take its agitation to the streets. The protest plan includes road blockades and gheraos of residences belonging to BJP leaders.

Protests Underway Across Punjab

As part of the build-up, the Congress has begun holding protest rallies across various parts of Punjab. One such rally was organised in Rajpura on Friday, where Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring outlined the party’s next course of action.

Raja Warring Seeks Women’s Participation

Addressing the gathering, Raja Warring specifically called on women to actively participate in the agitation. “My mothers and sisters, will you also join us in this fight? If we block the roads, will you come, and if we surround the houses of BJP leaders, will you come?” he asked.

In response, women present at the venue raised their hands, signalling their support for the proposed protests.

‘Congress Has No CM Face’

During his address, Raja Warring reiterated that the Congress does not project a chief ministerial face in Punjab. He said the party never appoints anyone who presents himself as a chief ministerial aspirant, stressing that every worker is a soldier of the Congress.

‘This Is Just The Beginning’

Calling the current phase of protests only the start of a larger movement, senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel said more programmes would be organised in the days ahead as the party steps up its opposition to the G-RAM-G scheme.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Punjab Congress protesting against?

The Punjab Congress is protesting against the 'Vikas Bharat–Employment and Livelihood Guarantee Mission (Rural)' (G-RAM-G) scheme.

What are the Punjab Congress's planned protest actions?

The party plans to intensify its agitation with road blockades and gheraos of BJP leaders' residences.

Does the Congress project a chief ministerial face in Punjab?

No, the Punjab Congress president stated that the party does not project a chief ministerial face and treats every worker as a soldier.

Is the current protest the end of the Congress's agitation?

No, senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel mentioned that the current protests are just the beginning of a larger movement against the G-RAM-G scheme.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Jan 2026 09:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP CONGRESS PUNJAB G Ram G
