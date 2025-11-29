Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today LIVE (29-11-2025): Dear Narmada 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Draw, ₹1 Crore First Prize Winners List - To Be Out Soon
Check Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result for Nov 29, 2025 will be out soon! Check the full winners list & live updates for Dear Narmada Morning (1 PM), 6 PM, & 8 PM draws. First prize is ₹1 Crore.
Live Nagaland Lottery Results Saturday, 29-11-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement
The NARMADA MORNING Lottery, part of Nagaland's seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every SATURDAY . Each ticket is priced at ₹6 , and it is held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima 797001.
Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear Narmada Morning LIVE is finally out, and thousands of hopeful players are eagerly checking their tickets to see if they have struck the jackpot. The Dear Narmada Morning Lottery is one of the most popular daily lottery draws in Nagaland, known for its attractive prize structure and consistent credibility among players.
The Nagaland lottery system is renowned for its transparency and wide participation. Every day, thousands of people purchase their Nagaland Lottery ticket from authorised offline sellers as well as approved digital platforms. With the growing popularity of Nagaland Lottery online purchase, players now expect fast, accurate, and real-time updates for every draw.
As soon as the Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear Narmada Morning is released, winners are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the officially announced result list. All prize claims must be submitted through authorised lottery offices along with valid identification and the original winning ticket.
Stay tuned for the complete and updated Dear Meghna Morning Nagaland Lottery result list, prize breakdown, and winner verification process, so you don’t miss a single update from today’s exciting draw.
[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]
Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is Less Than 10,000?
With a maximum amount of ₹10,000/- (Rs ten thousand), the distributor is permitted by the state government to award prizes to winners who are distributors, stockists, agents, or sellers alone.
Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today: SATURDAY (29.11.2025): Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today Result TODAY’S RESULT
|Lottery Sambad Live Today 29.11.2025 Result
|Lottery Name
|DEAR OSTRICH EVENING
|Draw Code
|21, 115, 119
|Draw Name
|Dear Morning Sambad, Dear Evening Sambad, and Dear Night Sambad
|First Prize
|Rs. 1 Crore
|Result date
|29th November 2025
|Result Time
|2PM, 6PM, and 8PM
|Official Websites
|nagalandstatelotterysambad.com
|Result Status
|Announced