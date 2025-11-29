Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesNortheastNagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today LIVE (29-11-2025): Dear Narmada 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Draw, ₹1 Crore First Prize Winners List - To Be Out Soon

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today LIVE (29-11-2025): Dear Narmada 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Draw, ₹1 Crore First Prize Winners List - To Be Out Soon

Check Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result for Nov 29, 2025 will be out soon! Check the full winners list & live updates for Dear Narmada Morning (1 PM), 6 PM, & 8 PM draws. First prize is ₹1 Crore.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 12:57 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
out-nagaland-lottery-sambad-result-live-today-draw-out-1st-prize-1-crore-bumper-jackpot-lottery-live-updates-november-29-2025-dear-narmada-morning-saturday-lucky-draw-result-out-today-at-1-pm-6-pm-8-pm-1-crore-first-prize-check-full-winners-list Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today LIVE (29-11-2025): Dear Narmada 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Draw, ₹1 Crore First Prize Winners List - To Be Out Soon
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today LIVE (29-11-2025)
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Live Nagaland Lottery Results Saturday, 29-11-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

The NARMADA MORNING Lottery, part of Nagaland's seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every SATURDAY . Each ticket is priced at ₹6 , and it is held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima 797001.

Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear Narmada Morning LIVE is finally out, and thousands of hopeful players are eagerly checking their tickets to see if they have struck the jackpot. The Dear Narmada Morning Lottery is one of the most popular daily lottery draws in Nagaland, known for its attractive prize structure and consistent credibility among players.

 Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today LIVE (29-11-2025): Dear Narmada 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Draw, ₹1 Crore First Prize Winners List - TO BE OUT SOON

The Nagaland lottery system is renowned for its transparency and wide participation. Every day, thousands of people purchase their Nagaland Lottery ticket from authorised offline sellers as well as approved digital platforms. With the growing popularity of Nagaland Lottery online purchase, players now expect fast, accurate, and real-time updates for every draw.

As soon as the Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear Narmada Morning is released, winners are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the officially announced result list. All prize claims must be submitted through authorised lottery offices along with valid identification and the original winning ticket.

Stay tuned for the complete and updated Dear Meghna Morning Nagaland Lottery result list, prize breakdown, and winner verification process, so you don’t miss a single update from today’s exciting draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

12:57 PM (IST)  •  29 Nov 2025

Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is Less Than 10,000?

With a maximum amount of ₹10,000/- (Rs ten thousand), the distributor is permitted by the state government to award prizes to winners who are distributors, stockists, agents, or sellers alone.

12:51 PM (IST)  •  29 Nov 2025

Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today: SATURDAY (29.11.2025): Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today Result TODAY’S RESULT

Lottery Sambad Live Today 29.11.2025 Result
Lottery Name DEAR OSTRICH EVENING
Draw Code 21, 115, 119
Draw Name Dear Morning Sambad, Dear Evening Sambad, and Dear Night Sambad
First Prize Rs. 1 Crore
Result date 29th November 2025
Result Time 2PM, 6PM, and 8PM
Official Websites nagalandstatelotterysambad.com
Result Status Announced
Load More
Tags :
Nagaland State Lottery Nagaland Lottery Result Nagaland State Lottery Result Today Nagaland State Lottery Today Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 1pm Nagaland State Lottery Yesterday Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Nagaland State Lottery 1pm Nagaland Today Lottery Result Nagaland State Lottery Old Result 1pm Nagaland Lottery Result Old Nagaland State Lottery Result 1pm Nagaland State Lottery 1 P M Today Nagaland Lottery Results LIVE Nagaland State Dear Meghna Lottery Nagaland State Dear Narmada Lottery Nagaland Lottery Result 6 PM
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'No Differences Between Us; BJP Making False Allegations': Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Show Unity After Breakfast
'No Differences Between Us': Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Show Unity After Breakfast
India
Cyclone Ditwah Nears TN: Flights Cancelled, Trains Disrupted; Schools Shut In 13 Districts As Heavy Rains Begin
Cyclone Ditwah Nears TN: Flights Cancelled, Trains Disrupted; Schools Shut In 13 Districts As Heavy Rains Begin
India
Indian Airlines To Face Delays As A320 Solar Radiation Glitch Impacts Over 200 Planes
Indian Airlines To Face Delays As A320 Solar Radiation Glitch Impacts Over 200 Planes
Business
'Very Encouraging': PM Modi Hails Pro-Growth Policies For Big GDP Push In Q2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Calls GDP Growth Q2 'Very Encouraging'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: 11 Naxalites surrender before Gadchiroli Police, carried Rs 89 lakh reward
Breaking: Cyclone Ditwa Leaves Trail of Devastation in Sri Lanka, Over 80 Dead
Aviation Alert: Airbus, Issues Advisory on A320 Family Malfunction
Breaking: Drunk Cops Beat Restaurant Staff After Food Request Denied
Breaking: Raisen Rape Accused Shot in Leg While Trying to Escape Police Custody
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Retracting The Reins: Why BJP's Chandigarh Overreach Met Swift Political Rejection
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget