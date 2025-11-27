Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today 1 PM 27-11-2025 LIVE: THURSDAY Result Soon

Live Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (27/11/2025): Daily draws (1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM) for ₹1 Crore prize. Stay updated for the full winner list!

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 12:52 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Nagaland Dear MAHANADI MORNING, 1 PM Lottery Result Today 27-11-2025 LIVE: THURSDAY Lucky Draw
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Live Nagaland Lottery Results Thursday, 27-11-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

The DEAR MAHANADI MORNING Lottery, part of Nagaland's seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every THURSDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹6 , and it is held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima 797001.

Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear Megha Morning LIVE is finally out, and thousands of hopeful players are eagerly checking their tickets to see if they have struck the jackpot. The Dear Megha Morning Lottery is one of the most popular daily lottery draws in Nagaland, known for its attractive prize structure and consistent credibility among players.

LIVE Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear Megha Morning [OUT] – Morning Draw, First Prize TO BE OUT SOON

The Nagaland Lottery Dear Megha Morning Morning Draw is now declared, and pand thousands of participants are checking their numbers to see if fortune has favoured them today. 

The Nagaland lottery system is renowned for its transparency and wide participation. Every day, thousands of people purchase their Nagaland Lottery ticket from authorised offline sellers as well as approved digital platforms. With the growing popularity of Nagaland Lottery online purchase, players now expect fast, accurate, and real-time updates for every draw.

As soon as the Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear Megha Morning is released, winners are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the officially announced result list. All prize claims must be submitted through authorised lottery offices along with valid identification and the original winning ticket.

Stay tuned for the complete and updated Dear Megha Morning Nagaland Lottery result list, prize breakdown, and winner verification process, so you don’t miss a single update from today’s exciting draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

12:52 PM (IST)  •  27 Nov 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad THURSDAY (November 27, 2025): How To Purchase Ticket?

Nagaland Lottery tickets can be purchased online through approved retailers or in person from a local agent. Nagaland State Lottery tickets can be purchased from a couple of online vendors.

 

12:43 PM (IST)  •  27 Nov 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad: Draws Held For 362 Days (3 Holidays) - LIVE Streaming TIME And DAYS

Every day from 11:20 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., including Sundays and general holidays, or 362 days in a calendar year, lottery draws are held, with the exception of three national holidays:

  • January 26 (Republic Day)
  • August 15 (Independence Day)
  • October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti)
