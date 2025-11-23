Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE Nagaland Dear YAMUNA Morning, 1 PM Lottery Result Today 23-11-2025 (OUT): Sunday Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize, TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE Nagaland Dear YAMUNA Morning, 1 PM Lottery Result Today 23-11-2025 (OUT): Sunday Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize, TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Lottery Sambad LIVE (23/11/2025): Daily draws (1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM) for ₹1 Crore prize. Stay updated for the full winner list

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 23 Nov 2025 01:11 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
nagaland lottery sambad result today draw out 1st prize 1 crore bumper jackpot lottery live updates november 23 2025 dear yamuna sunday lucky draw result out today at 1 pm 6 pm 8 pm check full winners list  LIVE Nagaland Dear YAMUNA Morning, 1 PM Lottery Result Today 23-11-2025 (OUT): Sunday Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize, TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE Nagaland Dear YAMUNA Morning, 1 PM Lottery Result Today
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Nagaland Lottery Sambad (November 23, 2025): Lotteries are a significant revenue source in India, operating legally in 13 states, including Nagaland. This legal framework, established since 1967, allows states like Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Sikkim to successfully run state-controlled lotteries.

The Nagaland State Lottery, managed by the Finance Department since 1972, is a key fiscal contributor. It features three daily draws—morning, afternoon, and evening—throughout the week.

Each day offers unique lotteries, such as the Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening series. These draws feature a top prize, including the Super Prize, that can reach up to ₹1 crore, with accessible ticket pricing at just ₹6.

The Director of Nagaland State Lotteries is in charge of overseeing and planning the lotteries, which are held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001. If you're among the lucky winners, you need to:

  • Present a copy of the lottery claim form along with your ticket.
  • The ticket must be undamaged and in its original condition.
  • A government-approved photo ID and passport-sized photos should be attached to the claim form.
  • Tickets with tampering or damage are not accepted.

The Government of Nagaland authorizes distributors to disburse prize amounts of up to ₹10,000 to winners on its behalf, including those won through agents, sellers, stockists, or sub-distributors. For prize claims exceeding ₹10,000, winners must submit their claims within 30 days of the draw date to the Director, Government of Nagaland, or the designated Nodal Office in their respective state. To receive the prize payment within 60 days, the winner must provide the original signed ticket, claim forms in the official format, and all required documents.

Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.

Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

13:10 PM (IST)  •  23 Nov 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (23.11.2025): Dear YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 74J 64031

dear-lottery-sambad-1-pm-23-november-2025-winner-list

13:04 PM (IST)  •  23 Nov 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (23.11.2025): Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today Result TODAY’S RESULT

Lottery Sambad Live Today 23.11.2025 Result
Lottery Name DEAR HAWK EVENING
Draw Code 21, 115, 119
Draw Name Dear Morning Sambad, Dear Evening Sambad, and Dear Night Sambad
First Prize Rs. 1 Crore
Result date 23rd November 2025
Result Time 2PM, 6PM, and 8PM
Official Websites nagalandstatelotterysambad.com
Result Status Announced
Tags :
New Update
