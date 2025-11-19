Nagaland Dear INDUS Morning, 1 PM Lottery Result Today 19-11-2025 (OUT) LIVE: Wednesday Lucky Draw DECLARED At 1 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, TO BE OUT SOON
Nagaland Lottery Sambad (19/11/2025): Daily draws (1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM) for ₹1 Crore prize.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (November 19, 2025): If you’ve won the Nagaland State Lottery today, congratulations! Here’s everything you need to know about the official prize claim process.
The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, headquartered at P.R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, manages the entire lottery system and oversees prize distribution. To claim your winnings, follow these official steps carefully:
- Download and accurately fill the official Nagaland Lottery claim form.
- Submit the original winning ticket in undamaged and untampered condition, as damaged tickets will be disqualified.
- Attach a government-approved photo ID (such as Aadhaar, Voter ID, or Passport) along with passport-size photographs.
- Prizes up to ₹10,000 can be collected directly from authorized lottery distributors, sellers, or agents.
- Prizes above ₹10,000 must be claimed from the Directorate of State Lotteries, Nagaland, within the specified claim period.
- Ensure all documents are submitted correctly to avoid rejection.
As per official Nagaland Lottery Sambad guidelines, each distributor, stockist, agent, or seller is authorized by the state government to disburse winnings of up to ₹10,000 (ten thousand rupees) directly to prize winners on its behalf. Always verify the latest Nagaland Lottery Sambad results and claim procedures from the official website or authorized sources.
If the prize amount exceeds ₹10,000, the claim must be submitted within 30 days from the date of the draw to either the Director, Government of Nagaland, or the Nodal Office in the respective state.
To process claims over ₹10,000 successfully, winners must provide the following within 60 days: The original prize-winning ticket, signed by the winner, Required documents, Prescribed claim form duly filled and submitted.
Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad: Seven Dear (DAY) Lottery Name Changed - Check New Draws
Dear Lottery 'DAY' Draws
- MONDAY: Dear Desert Changed To Dear Blitzen
- TUESDAY: Dear Wave Changed To Dear Comet
- WEDNESDAY: Dear Hill Changed To Dear Cupid (Today's Bumper Draw)
- THURSDAY: Dear Lake Changed To Dear Dancer
- FRIDAY: Dear Mountain Changed To Dear Dasher
- SATURDAY: Dear River Changed To Dear Donner
- SUNDAY: Dear Sea Changed To Dear Vixen
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (13.11.2025): Who Is The Organizer?
The director of Nagaland State Lotteries is in charge of managing and organizing the lottery in the state of Nagaland, as is the case with all other lotteries.