HomeStatesNortheastMeghalaya Orders Probe into Disappearance Of 4,000 MT Coal After HC Committee Flags Irregularities

The Meghalaya government has launched a probe into the disappearance of over 4,000 MT of coal after a High Court panel flagged serious lapses in inventory and monitoring at storage sites.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 01:01 PM (IST)

Shillong, Aug 2 (PTI) The Meghalaya government has ordered an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of over 4,000 metric tonnes (MT) of coal in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Saturday.

Tynsong, who also holds the Home portfolio, said that instructions have been issued to the district authorities and the police to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter.

"We have asked deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to investigate if there has been any misappropriation or illegal diversion of coal," the deputy chief minister told PTI.

The directive comes close on the heels of a revelation by a High Court-appointed committee that over 4,000 metric tonnes of coal, already declared as extracted and inventoried, have vanished from two designated storage sites.

The committee, in its latest report to the Meghalaya High Court, said the disappearance raises serious questions about the state's mechanism for monitoring coal stock and preventing illegal transportation.

Tynsong said the government will take action if any wrongdoing is established.

"If there is anything wrong, we will proceed according to the law. Even if it requires us to approach the Supreme Court, we will do so," he added.

The state's probe will focus on tracing both diesel and coal inventories, including movement, documentation, and field verification.

A comprehensive report will be prepared and shared with the court in due course, an official said. 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 01:01 PM (IST)
Meghalaya High Court Illegal Coal Mining Prestone Tynsong Meghalaya Coal Scam Coal Misappropriation 4000 MT Coal Missing Coal Inventory Coal Probe Meghalaya
