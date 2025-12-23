Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE Nagaland Lottery Sambad FRIDAY (23.12.2025): Dear GODAVARI MORNING 1PM Lucky Draw Declared - 1st Prize 1 Crore

LIVE Nagaland Lottery Sambad FRIDAY (23.12.2025): Dear GODAVARI MORNING 1PM Lucky Draw Declared - 1st Prize 1 Crore

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday, December 23, 2025: Dear GODAVRI Morning, Dear COMET Day, Dear GOOSE Evening Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM respectively.1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 11:44 AM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE Nagaland Lottery Sambad FRIDAY (23.12.2025): Dear GODAVARI MORNING 1PM Lucky Draw Declared - 1st Prize 1 Crore
LIVE Nagaland Lottery Sambad FRIDAY (23.12.2025)
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Live Nagaland Lottery Results Tuesday, 23-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

The GODAVARI MORNING Lottery is a part of Nagaland's seven weekly lottery schemes. This weekly lottery is held every Tuesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹6 , and it is held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima 797001.

Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear GODAVARI Morning LIVE is finally out, and thousands of hopeful players are eagerly checking their tickets to see if they have struck the jackpot. The Dear GODAVARI Morning Lottery is one of the most popular daily lottery draws in Nagaland. This lottery scheme is known for its attractive prize structure and consistent credibility among players.

The Nagaland lottery system is renowned for its transparency and wide participation. Every day, thousands of people purchase their Nagaland Lottery ticket from authorised offline sellers as well as approved digital platforms. With the growing popularity of Nagaland Lottery online purchase, players now expect fast, accurate, and real-time updates for every draw.

As soon as the Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear GODAVARI Morning is released, winners are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the officially announced result list. All prize claims must be submitted through authorised lottery offices along with valid identification and the original winning ticket.

Stay tuned for the complete and updated Dear GODAVARI Morning Nagaland Lottery result list, prize breakdown, and winner verification process, so you don’t miss a single update from today’s exciting draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

11:44 AM (IST)  •  23 Dec 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad December 23, 2025: Dear GODAVARI, Dear COMET, And Dear GOOSE - Full Details

Every day at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm, the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results are updated on this page. To find the most recent winning numbers of the Nagaland state lottery, follow ABP Live English. The following are today's results for the lottery in Sambad, Nagaland State: "DEAR GODAVARI MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR COMET DAY" (6 PM), and "DEAR GOOSE EVENING" (8 PM). Just 13 states in India have legalized lottery games and their play, with the remaining governments outright prohibiting both. Nagaland is one of the 13 Indian states where lotteries have been allowed to be held and played since 1967. 12 states remain: Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

11:35 AM (IST)  •  23 Dec 2025

Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today: Duties And Responsibilities

Supervising and arranging the various lottery draws via a government-appointed distributor is the primary responsibility of the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries. In addition to requiring effective coordination with other states and companies to maintain market competitiveness, this directorate's work is semi-technical in nature.

Load More
Tags :
Nagaland State Lottery Lottery Result Lottery Sambad Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Monday Special Lucky Draw Nagaland State Lottery 1 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery 6 PM Result Nagaland Rajya Lottery Sambad Jackpot Result Nagaland State Lottery Result Tuesday Old Lottery Sambad Lottery Result Today Jackpot Result Today Lottery Sambad Today Nagaland Lottery Result Today Lottery Result Dear Lottery ñagaland State Lottery Results Dear Lottery Sambad Dear Lottery Result Today Dear Lottery Result Today 8pm Dear Lottery Result Today 1pm Dear Lottery Result Today 6pm Lottery Sambad Old 1pm Lottery Sambad Old 6pm Dear Godavari Tuesday Nagaland State Lottery December 22 Dear Comet Tuesday Weekly Lottery Dear Comet Tuesday Dear Goose Tuesday Weekly Lottery Dear Lottery Result Dear Result Lottery Sambad Old 8pm Nagaland State Lottery Today Live Nagaland Lottery Result Online Dear Lottery Today Nagaland Lottery Lotterysambadresult.in Lotterysambad.one Dear Godavari Monday Weekly Lottery Dear Godavari Monday Nagaland Lottery Result 22-12-2025 Dear Lottery 22 12 2025 Lottery Sambad 22 12 25
New Update
