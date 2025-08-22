Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesNortheastLIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday (22.08.2025) Result: Dear MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday (22.08.2025) Result: Dear MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Results for Friday, August 22, 2025: Prize for DEAR Meghna Morning (1 PM), DEAR Dasher Day (6 PM), and DEAR Seagull Evening (8 PM) will be announced.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 12:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (22.08.2025) Dear MEGHNA Morning 1 PM Dear DASHER Day 6 PM Dear Seagull Evening 8 PM Friday Draw DECLARED 1st Prize 1 CRORE Bumper Jackpot Lottery Result News Live Updates August 22 lotterysambadresult.in lotterysambad.one LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday (22.08.2025) Result: Dear MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday (22.08.2025) Result
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today, August 22, 2025: Dear Meghna Morning, Dear Dasher Day, and Dear Seagull Evening Results

Lottery draws in India are strictly regulated and permitted only in 13 states, including Nagaland, where they’ve been legally operated since 1967. The other states where lotteries are allowed include Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Sikkim, and a few others.

The Nagaland State Lottery was established in 1972 under the guidance of the Finance Department to provide a consistent revenue stream for the state government. Lottery draws are conducted three times a day, morning, day, and evening, across all seven days of the week, with each draw named differently and offering varied prize amounts. The top prize for each draw is a whopping ₹1 Crore (inclusive of the Super Prize amount), and tickets are affordably priced at just ₹6.

How To Claim Your Nagaland Lottery Prize:

If you're among the lucky winners, here's what you need to do:

  • Submit the original winning ticket in undamaged condition.
  • Fill and attach the official lottery claim form.
  • Provide a government-approved photo ID and passport-sized photographs.
  • Claims up to ₹10,000 can be settled by the authorized distributor or seller directly.
  • Claims above ₹10,000 must be submitted to the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries or a recognized Nodal Office within 30 days from the draw date.
  • All valid claims will be processed and paid within 60 days of submission.

All Nagaland State Lottery draws are supervised by the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries and held at P.R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001.

Disclaimer: Lotteries should be played responsibly. They can be addictive and are meant for entertainment only. This article is intended for informational purposes and does not endorse or promote lottery participation.

Scroll down for the complete list of winners for all draws held today.

12:25 PM (IST)  •  22 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad FRIDAY, August 22, 2025: Dear MEGHNA, Dear DASHER And Dear SEAGULL - Full Details INSIDE

Every day at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm, the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results are updated on this page. To find the most recent winning numbers of the Nagaland state lottery, follow ABP Live English.

The following are today's results for the Nagaland State lottery sambad:

  • DEAR MEGHNA MORNING (1 PM),
  • DEAR DASHER DAY (6 PM)
  • DEAR SEAGULL EVENING (8 PM)

Note: Just 13 states in India have legalized lottery games and their play, with the remaining governments outright prohibiting both. Nagaland is one of the 13 Indian states where lotteries have been allowed to be held and played since 1967. 12 states remain: Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

12:15 PM (IST)  •  22 Aug 2025

Nagaland State Dear Lottery Sambad: Duties And Responsibilities

Supervising and arranging the various lottery draws via a government-appointed distributor is the primary responsibility of the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries. In addition to requiring effective coordination with other states and companies to maintain market competitiveness, this directorate's work is semi-technical in nature.

12:10 PM (IST)  •  22 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad FRIDAY (22.08.2025): History And Significance

In 1972, under the direction of the Nagaland government's Finance Department, the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries was established. As the department's ex-officio director, Secretart Finance performed this role.

Load More
Tags :
Nagaland Lottery Nagaland Lottery Result Nagaland Lottery Result Live Dear MEGHNA Morning 1 PM Result
Preferred Sources
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Stray Dogs Must Be Vaccinated, Released In Same Area: Supreme Court Modifies Previous Order
Vaccinate, Release Healthy Stray Dogs In Same Area. Send Aggressive Ones To Shelters: SC
Cities
Major Security Breach At Parliament Building As Intruder Climbs Wall, Apprehended
Major Security Breach At Parliament Building As Intruder Climbs Wall, Apprehended
Election 2025
'PM Modi Will Conduct Last Rites Nitish Kumar's Politics In Gaya': Lalu Prasad Yadav's Dig At NDA
Ahead Of Modi's Gaya Visit, Lalu Prasad Says 'PM Will Conduct The Last Rites Of...'
Cricket
India Playing XI For Asia Cup: Why Samson May Miss Out If Gill-Abhishek Open
India XI For Asia Cup: Why Samson May Miss Out If Gill-Abhishek Open
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Deadly Truck Bomb Attack On Air Base In Cali, Colombia Leaves 13 Dead
Breaking: Malaysian F-18 Hornet Fighter Jet Crashes At Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Airport
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Calls Pm Modi 'Vote Thief' During Rally In Munger, Sparks Controversy
Breaking: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-Like Situation In Gujarat, Red And Orange Alerts Issued
Heavy Rains Lash Gujarat, Red Alert In Dwarka, Flood-Like Situation In Several Districts
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ignoring Nepal Can Derail India-China Détente
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget