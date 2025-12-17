Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesNortheastLIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (17.12.2025): Dear INDUS Morning 1PM Lucky Draw Declared - 1st Prize 1 CroLIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (17.12.2025): Dear INDUS Morning 1PM Lucky Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 68C 89948re

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (17.12.2025): Dear INDUS Morning 1PM Lucky Draw Declared - 1st Prize 1 CroLIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (17.12.2025): Dear INDUS Morning 1PM Lucky Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 68C 89948re

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Wednesday, December 17, 2025: Dear INDUS Morning, Dear CUPID Day, and Dear PELICAN Evening Lottery declared today at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM, respectively.1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 01:15 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (17.12.2025): Dear INDUS Morning 1 PM Dear CUPID Day 6 PM Dear PELICAN Evening 8 PM Wednesday Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 CRORE Bumper Jackpot Lottery Latest News live updates northeast news lottery result live December 17 lotterysambad.com nagalandlotterysambad.com nagalandlotteries.com lotterysambadresult.in lotterysambad.one LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (17.12.2025): Dear INDUS Morning 1PM Lucky Draw Declared - 1st Prize 1 CroLIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (17.12.2025): Dear INDUS Morning 1PM Lucky Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 68C 89948re
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (17.12.2025)
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Live Nagaland Lottery Results Wednesday, 17-12-2035 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

The Indus Morning Lottery, part of the Nagaland State Lottery’s seven weekly schemes, is held every Wednesday, offering players a highly affordable chance to win with each ticket priced at just ₹6. The daily draw takes place at P.R. Hill Junction, Kohima 797001, attracting participants from across India who regularly follow the Nagaland lottery result for its reliability and transparent process.

The Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear Indus Morning LIVE has finally been released, and thousands of hopeful players are checking their numbers to see whether they have won the top prize. The Dear Indus Morning Lottery is one of the most popular draws under the Nagaland State Dear Lottery, known for its attractive prize structure, live result updates, and consistent credibility among lottery enthusiasts.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (17.12.2025): Dear INDUS Morning 1PM Lucky Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 68C 89948

dear-lottery-sambad-1-pm-17-december-2025-winner-list

The Nagaland lottery system is renowned for its transparency and wide participation. Every day, thousands of people purchase their Nagaland Lottery ticket from authorised offline sellers as well as approved digital platforms. With the growing popularity of Nagaland Lottery online purchase, players now expect fast, accurate, and real-time updates for every draw.

As soon as the Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear Indus Morning is released, winners are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the officially announced result list. All prize claims must be submitted through authorised lottery offices along with valid identification and the original winning ticket.

Stay tuned for the complete and updated Dear Indus Morning Nagaland Lottery result list, prize breakdown, and winner verification process, so you don’t miss a single update from today’s exciting draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

13:14 PM (IST)  •  17 Dec 2025

Nagaland Lottery Result Out Live: Dear INDUS MORNING 1PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 68C 89948

dear-lottery-sambad-1-pm-17-december-2025-winner-list

13:06 PM (IST)  •  17 Dec 2025

Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today: WEDNESDAY (December 17, 2025): Full Prize Money Details

Nagaland Lottery sambad: Prize Money Details 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore; 2nd Prize: Rs. 10,000; 3rd Prize: Rs. 500; 4th Prize: Rs. 250; 5th Prize: Rs. 120; Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000.

Load More
Tags :
Nagaland Lottery Result Today Lottery Result Lottery Result Old Lottery Sambad Lottery Result Today Lottery Sambad Today Lottery Sambad ñagaland State Lottery Results Lottery Sambad Old 8pm Lottery Sambad Old 1pm Lottery Sambad Old 6pm Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today Special Lucky Draw Nagaland State Lottery 1 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery 6 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery Today Live Nagaland Lottery Result Online Nagaland Rajya Lottery Sambad Jackpot Result Jackpot Result Today Nagaland State Lottery Nagaland State Lottery Result Wednesday Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Wednesday Dear Lottery Dear Lottery Result Dear Result Dear Lottery Sambad Dear Lottery Result Today Dear Lottery Result Today 8pm Dear Lottery Result Today 1pm Dear Lottery Result Today 6pm Dear Lottery Today Nagaland Lottery Dear Indus Wednesday Dear Pelican Wednesday Dear Hill Wednesday Lotterysambadresult.in Lotterysambad.one Nagaland State Lottery December 17 Dear Indus Wednesday Weekly Lottery Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Lottery Dear Pelican Wednesday Weekly Lottery Dear Cupid Wednesday Lotterysambad.com Nagalandlotterysambad.com Nagalandlotteries.com Dear Lottery 17 12 2025 Lottery Sambad 17 12 25 Nagaland Lottery Result 17-12-2025
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘It Is Out Of The Question’: Prithviraj Chavan Says He Won’t Apologise For Operation Sindoor Comment
‘It Is Out Of The Question’: Prithviraj Chavan Says He Won’t Apologise For Operation Sindoor Comment
India
MEA Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner Over Threats To India’s Envoy And Anti-India Remarks
MEA Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner Over Threats To India’s Envoy And Anti-India Remarks
India
‘What If He Touched Elsewhere?’: UP Minister Under Fire For Defending Nitish Kumar's Hijab Incident
‘What If He Touched Elsewhere?’: UP Minister Under Fire For Defending Nitish Kumar's Hijab Incident
India
Heavy Police Escort, Faces Covered: Luthra Brothers Taken To Goa — Video
Heavy Police Escort, Faces Covered: Luthra Brothers Taken To Goa — Video
Advertisement

Videos

PM Praliamentry Address: PM Modi Praises Ethiopia’s Heritage, Strengthens Ties in Parliamentary Address
Goa NightClub Fire : Luthra Brothers Reach Goa, to Be Produced Before Court Today
Operation Sindoor: Prithviraj Chauhan Stands by Controversial ‘Operation Sindoor’ Statement Amid Political Uproar
National Herald Case: Sonia & Rahul Gandhi Out on Bail, Supreme Court Rejects Quashing Plea
National Herald Case: Congress Leaders Protest, Allege ED Targeting Gandhi Family
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget