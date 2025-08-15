Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesNortheastLIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday (15.08.2025) Result: Dear MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday (15.08.2025) Result: Dear MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Results for Friday, August 15, 2025: Prize for DEAR Meghna Morning (1 PM), DEAR Dasher Day (6 PM), and DEAR Seagull Evening (8 PM) will be announced.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 01:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (15.08.2025) Dear MEGHNA Morning 1 PM Dear DASHER Day 6 PM Dear Seagull Evening 8 PM Friday Draw DECLARED 1st Prize 1 CRORE Bumper Jackpot Lottery Result News Live Updates August 15 lotterysambadresult.in lotterysambad.one LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday (15.08.2025) Result: Dear MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday (15.08.2025) Result
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today, August 15, 2025: Dear Meghna Morning, Dear Dasher Day, and Dear Seagull Evening Results

Lottery draws in India are strictly regulated and permitted only in 13 states, including Nagaland, where they have been legally operated since 1967. The other states where lotteries are allowed include Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Sikkim, and a few others.

The Nagaland State Lottery was established in 1972 under the guidance of the Finance Department to provide a consistent revenue stream for the state government. Lottery draws are conducted three times a day, morning, day, and evening, across all seven days of the week, with each draw named differently and offering varied prize amounts. The top prize for each draw is a whopping ₹1 Crore (inclusive of the Super Prize amount), and tickets are affordably priced at just ₹6.

How To Claim Your Nagaland Lottery Prize:

If you're among the lucky winners, here is what you need to do:

  • Submit the original winning ticket in undamaged condition.
  • Fill and attach the official lottery claim form.
  • Provide a government-approved photo ID and passport-sized photographs.
  • Claims up to ₹10,000 can be settled by the authorized distributor or seller directly.
  • Claims above ₹10,000 must be submitted to the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries or a recognized Nodal Office within 30 days from the draw date.
  • All valid claims will be processed and paid within 60 days of submission.

All Nagaland State Lottery draws are supervised by the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries and held at P.R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001.

Disclaimer: Lotteries should be played responsibly. They can be addictive and are meant for entertainment only. This article is intended for informational purposes and does not endorse or promote lottery participation.

Scroll down for the complete list of winners for all draws held today.

13:28 PM (IST)  •  15 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (15.08.2025): Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today Result TODAY’S RESULT

Lottery Sambad Live Today 15.8.2025 Result
Lottery Name DEAR MEGHNA MORNING
Draw Code 21, 115, 119
Draw Name Dear Morning Sambad, Dear Evening Sambad, and Dear Night Sambad
First Prize Rs. 1 Crore
Result date 15th August 2025
Result Time 2PM, 6PM, and 8PM
Official Websites nagalandstatelotterysambad.com
Result Status Announced
13:10 PM (IST)  •  15 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad FRIDAY (August 15, 2025): Important Guidelines For Winners

The prize winners are advised to return their winning tickets, along with the necessary forms for claims and the original prize winning ticket duly signed by the prize winner, within 30 (thirty) days of the draw date in order to receive payment within 60 (sixty) days of the draw date.

13:09 PM (IST)  •  15 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad FRIDAY: Check Morning, Day And Evening Draw SINGLE TICKET PRICE

Each ticket for the Nagaland State Lottery costs Rs. 6/- (six rupees), and it is held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima 797001. Tickets can only be purchased from authorized ticket sellers.

13:07 PM (IST)  •  15 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad FRIDAY (August 15, 2025): Full Prize Money Details

Nagaland Lottery sambad: Prize Money Details 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000 3rd Prize: Rs. 450 4th Prize: Rs. 250 5th Prize: Rs. 120 Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

13:06 PM (IST)  •  15 Aug 2025

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: Is It Legal To Play The Lottery In India? Know Where Lottery Is Legal In India

Nagaland, Assam, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim are among the 13 Indian states where lotteries are allowed. Because West Bengal has more players than any other state in India, it receives the highest number of Lottery Sambad prizes.

Load More
Tags :
Nagaland Lottery Nagaland Lottery Result Nagaland Lottery Result Live Dear MEGHNA Morning 1 PM Result
Preferred Sources
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'What A Pathological Liar': Congress Slams PM Modi Over Semiconductor Remarks In I-Day Speech
'What A Pathological Liar': Congress Slams PM Modi Over Semiconductor Remarks In I-Day Speech
India
'Infiltrators Threaten Jobs, Target Indian Women': Modi Says Mission Formed To Counter Demographic Changes
'Infiltrators Threaten Jobs, Target Indian Women': Modi Says Mission Formed To Counter Demographic Changes
Trending
Boeing 747 Wing Smashes Into Runway During Typhoon Landing In Taiwan, Terrifying Moment Captured On Cam
Boeing 747 Wing Smashes Into Runway During Typhoon Landing In Taiwan, Terrifying Moment Captured On Cam
Entertainment
Sunny Deol Returns In Border 2 With Diljit, Varun & Ahan—Here’s When It Hits Theatres
Border 2 With Sunny, Diljit, Varun & Ahan To Storm Theatres On THIS Date
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget