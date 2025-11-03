Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesNortheastAssam CM Himanta Says Evictions Will Continue: ‘No Peace For Illegal Miyas Until…’

Assam CM Himanta Says Evictions Will Continue: ‘No Peace For Illegal Miyas Until…’

"There will be no peace even if you pray at samadhi. Illegal Miyas have to be in tension till I am the CM. If I am not there, then it is a different thing," Sarma said.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 11:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Tezpur (Assam), Nov 3 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said eviction drives to clear encroachments will continue across the state, asserting that "illegal Miyas" will not have peace as long as he remains in office.

"Evictions will continue. Even today, notices were served in Behali area (in Biswanath district). Illegal Miyas don't have peace till I am the CM," Sarma told reporters after an official function at Jamugurihat.

'Miya' is originally a pejorative term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam, and the non-Bengali-speaking people generally identify them as Bangladeshi immigrants. In recent years, activists from the community have started adopting this term as a gesture of defiance.

"There will be no peace even if you pray at samadhi. Illegal Miyas have to be in tension till I am the CM. If I am not there, then it is a different thing," Sarma said.

He also said the government will bring in a new law against polygamy on November 25 during the Winter Session of the Assam Assembly.

"If any person engages in polygamy, there will be seven years of rigorous imprisonment," Sarma said.

With the Assam government vowing to carry out a series of evictions to clear encroachments, political and social experts had earlier said such a move was aimed at creating a 'narrative' ahead of the assembly elections next year.

Since the Sarma-led government came to power in 2021, it has carried out a series of evictions to clear land from alleged encroachments, mostly affecting the Bengali-speaking Muslim population. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 03 Nov 2025 11:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Illegal Miyas Assam Evictions
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Pakistan Army Accuses India Of Plotting ‘False Flag Operation’ Amid Tri-Services Exercise 'Trishul'
Pakistan Army Accuses India Of Plotting ‘False Flag Op’ Amid Tri-Services Exercise 'Trishul'
Election 2025
PM Modi Says Tejashwi Yadav ‘Hiding Father’s Sins’; RJD Leader Hits Back: ‘You Can’t Match Him In 7 Lifetimes’
PM Modi Says Tejashwi ‘Hiding Father’s Sins’; He Retorts, ‘You Can’t Match Him In 7 Lifetimes’
Cities
Jaipur Accident Death Toll Rises To 14 After 'Drunk' Driver Rams Dumper Into Vehicles; PM Announces Ex Gratia
Jaipur Accident Death Toll Rises To 14 After 'Drunk' Driver Rams Dumper Into Vehicles; PM Announces Ex Gratia
Election 2025
‘Congress Leaders Took Supari To Finish Off RJD’: PM Modi’s Sharp Attack On Oppn Amid Bihar Election Heat
‘Congress Leaders Took Supari To Finish Off RJD’: PM Modi’s Sharp Attack On Oppn In Bihar
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Breaking: Donald Trump Claims Pakistan Conducting Underground Nuclear Tests | ABP NEWS
India Awaits Formal Response After Trump’s Nuclear Test Claims; Delhi Reaffirms No-First-Use Stance
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget