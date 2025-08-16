Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesMaharashtraShirdi Tragedy: Father & Four Children Found Dead In Well, Suicide Suspected

Shirdi Tragedy: Father & Four Children Found Dead In Well, Suicide Suspected

Five bodies, including a father and his four children, were recovered from a well in Shirdi. Police suspect a suicide after a family dispute but are also investigating possible murder angles.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 07:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a shocking incident from Shirdi, police recovered the bodies of a man and his four children from a well. Authorities suspect that the father may have killed his children before taking his own life following a dispute with his wife. However, officers have stressed that murder cannot be ruled out at this stage.

According to officials, initial findings suggest that the father, deeply upset after a quarrel with his wife, may have taken the extreme step.

Murder Angle Not Ruled Out

Even as suicide remains the primary suspicion, investigators are keeping other possibilities open. The authorities are awaiting the postmortem report, which will provide clarity on the exact cause of death of the victims.

Investigation Underway

The Shirdi Police, along with senior officers from Nashik, have begun a detailed inquiry into the case. The discovery has left locals in shock, and police presence in the area has been increased. Further details are expected once forensic reports are received.

The tragedy has raised many unanswered questions, and investigators are piecing together the final hours of the family. Authorities have assured that every angle, including external involvement, will be examined thoroughly before reaching a conclusion.

Published at : 16 Aug 2025 07:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shirdi Well Deaths Shirdi Suicide Case Nashik SP Investigation
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
IndiGo Aircraft Suffers Tail Strike During Landing At Mumbai Airport, Probe On
IndiGo Aircraft Suffers Tail Strike During Landing At Mumbai Airport, Probe On
India
India Lauds Trump-Putin Meeting, Reiterates Need For Dialogue And Diplomacy: 'Highly Commendable'
India Lauds Trump-Putin Meeting, Reiterates Need For Dialogue And Diplomacy
Entertainment
Faissal Khan Cuts Ties With Aamir Khan and Family, Says He Will Not Seek Financial Help
Faissal Khan Breaks All Ties With Aamir Khan: ‘No Longer Part Of The Family’
Entertainment
Balgandharva Rangmandir Set To Light Up With Aadyam’s Latest Play: A Cultural Weekend You Can’t Miss
Balgandharva Rangmandir Set To Light Up With Aadyam’s Latest Play: A Cultural Weekend You Can’t Miss
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget