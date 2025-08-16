In a shocking incident from Shirdi, police recovered the bodies of a man and his four children from a well. Authorities suspect that the father may have killed his children before taking his own life following a dispute with his wife. However, officers have stressed that murder cannot be ruled out at this stage.

According to officials, initial findings suggest that the father, deeply upset after a quarrel with his wife, may have taken the extreme step.

Murder Angle Not Ruled Out

Even as suicide remains the primary suspicion, investigators are keeping other possibilities open. The authorities are awaiting the postmortem report, which will provide clarity on the exact cause of death of the victims.

Investigation Underway

The Shirdi Police, along with senior officers from Nashik, have begun a detailed inquiry into the case. The discovery has left locals in shock, and police presence in the area has been increased. Further details are expected once forensic reports are received.

The tragedy has raised many unanswered questions, and investigators are piecing together the final hours of the family. Authorities have assured that every angle, including external involvement, will be examined thoroughly before reaching a conclusion.