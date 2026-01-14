Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesMaharashtraRaut Targets EC, BJP And Shinde Sena Over Alleged Poll Misconduct

Raut Targets EC, BJP And Shinde Sena Over Alleged Poll Misconduct

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut strongly criticised the Election Commission, holding it responsible for what he described as a questionable relaxation of rules.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 09:45 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Even after the official campaign period ended, the Election Commission has permitted door-to-door campaigning till 10 pm on January 14, a day before polling scheduled for January 15. The move has triggered sharp criticism from opposition parties, who have questioned the timing and intent of the decision.

Allegations Of Money Distribution

Opposition leaders have accused the ruling party of indiscriminate money distribution, with claims that workers are even clashing among themselves over its disbursal. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut strongly criticised the Election Commission, holding it responsible for what he described as a questionable relaxation of rules.

‘Different Tilgul For The Ruling Party’: Raut

Raut said the Election Commission had given a “different tilgul” to the ruling party by allegedly bending established norms even after campaigning had formally ended. “Did they break the earlier rules and give a separate tilgul to the ruling party today?” he asked, adding that he had serious doubts about the decision.

He alleged that those involved in distributing money were being replaced, calling it a “change programme” that would continue throughout the day. Raut further claimed that the BJP and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena could not win elections “without converting Hindus into Muslims and without money”.

Thackeray Brothers Issue Instructions

Raut said that, in response, the Thackeray brothers had instructed party workers to act wherever they witnessed such practices. He alleged that the ruling parties could not succeed without misusing power and accused the Election Commission of “donating today for Lakshmi Darshan”.

Fresh Political Attacks Over Irrigation Scam

The controversy unfolded amid renewed political sparring over the irrigation scam. After Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s recent remarks targeting the coalition government, Raut challenged him to speak openly.

“Say whatever you want to say directly. Do not use gibberish,” Raut said, adding that such statements amounted to blackmail. He also demanded clarity on why Ganesh Naik Shinde would allegedly be sent to jail.

The Election Commission has yet to respond publicly to the allegations raised by the opposition.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 09:45 PM (IST)
