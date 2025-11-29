Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Not The Big Fat Wedding: MP CM Mohan Yadav's Son Chooses Bullock Cart for Engagement; Video Viral

Not The Big Fat Wedding: MP CM Mohan Yadav’s Son Chooses Bullock Cart for Engagement; Video Viral

Their wedding will be part of a mass ceremony near the Shipra River, promoting social harmony and inclusivity, with 20 other couples joining them.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 09:22 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has set a strong example of simplicity and social responsibility by organising his son’s engagement without any extravagance. Instead of a grand celebration, his son, Dr Abhimanyu Yadav and fiancée, Dr Ishita Pate,l exchanged rings in a modest ceremony in Ujjain on November 29.

Unlike lavish events featuring luxury cars and DJs, the couple made a humble entrance on a bullock cart. Traditional dhols replaced loud music as the families welcomed the bride and groom-to-be. Both Abhimanyu and Ishita wore simple outfits for the ceremony, adding to the theme of minimalism.

Engagement Held a Day Before Wedding

Before heading to the venue, the couple sought blessings from their elders. Their simple engagement, held just a day ahead of their wedding, became a major topic of discussion in the state.

Wedding to Be Part of a Mass Ceremony

The couple will tie the knot on November 30 in a mass wedding event near the Shipra river, close to the Padma Shri Wakankar Bridge in Ujjain. Alongside them, 20 other couples will also take their vows at the same venue.

The wedding invite highlights the CM’s intention behind this socially driven celebration. It states that the marriage is being held as part of a collective ceremony aimed at promoting social harmony and inclusivity. “Along with 21 couples, my son will also take the seven vows and enter the Grihastha Ashram,” the invitation reads, adding that the presence and blessings of guests will bring honor to all newlyweds.

Published at : 29 Nov 2025 09:22 PM (IST)
Mohan Yadav Madhya Pradesh News
