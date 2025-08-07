Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaKerala Lottery Result Today, August 07 LIVE: KARUNYA PLUS KN-584 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Announced -1st Prize Ticket No.- TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Result Today, August 07 LIVE: KARUNYA PLUS KN-584 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Announced -1st Prize Ticket No.- TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 07, 2025): Today, KARUNYA PLUS lottery draw takes place at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest Kerala lottery live results.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 02:18 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (7.08.2025): KARUNYA PLUS KN-583 THURSDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore bumper jackpot lottery sambad latest news live updates south india news live lottery result today August 07 Kerala Lottery Winner prize money Keralalotteries.net keralalotteriesresults.in statelottery.kerala.gov.in Kerala Lottery Result Today, August 07 LIVE: KARUNYA PLUS KN-584 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Announced -1st Prize Ticket No.- TO BE OUT SOON
Kerala Lottery Result Today, August 07 LIVE
Source : Canva

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Thursday, 07-08-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Kerala Lottery Result Today, August 07 Live: KARUNYA PLUS KN-584 THURSDAY 4PM Bumper Draw - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SHORTLY

The winners list is comming soon! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA PLUS KN-584 winners.

The KARUNYA PLUS Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every THURSDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KN” followed by the draw number.

14:18 PM (IST)  •  07 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery And Keralan Welfare Programs (August 07, 2025) - Check Details

The Kerala state lottery offers a number of advantages. The GST collected from lottery ticket sales has aided in funding a number of Kerala welfare programs.

14:12 PM (IST)  •  07 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-584 THURSDAY: Is It Possible for Another State Individual to Purchase The Ticket?

Kerala lottery tickets are only sold within the state, and only state residents are eligible to win prizes. This is in accordance with government policy.

13:59 PM (IST)  •  07 Aug 2025

Kerala State Lottery Result: SEVEN Weekly Draws, SEVEN Weekly JACKPOTS

The Akshaya lottery is held on Sunday; the Win-Win lottery is held on Monday; the Sthree Sakthi lottery is held on Tuesday; the Fifty-Fifty lottery is held on Wednesday; the Karunya Plus lottery is held on Thursday; the Nirmal lottery is held on Friday; and the Karunya lottery is held on Saturday. Sadly, the government decided to temporarily stop the Pournami lottery and reinstate the Bhagyamithra lottery as a new feature in the monthly lottery. Live coverage of the Kerala lottery results will start at 3:05 pm on ABP Live English.

13:48 PM (IST)  •  07 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA Lottery Scheme Supports To Pay Medical Expenses

The Kerala State lottery has various benefits associated with it. Kerala's welfare programs have benefited from the GST collected from lottery ticket sales. The Karunya scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney disease, and heart disease, as well as palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day.

13:41 PM (IST)  •  07 Aug 2025

KARUNYA PLUS KN-584 THURSDAY: How KARUNYA PLUS Lottery Scheme Benefiting State Residents?

The Karunya Plus scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney, and heart diseases, as well as palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day at 3 pm.

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Jackpot Result KARUNYA PLUS KN-584
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Aniruddhacharya's Supporters Pull ABP Reporter's Hair, Push Her In Front Of Him: Watch
Aniruddhacharya's Supporters Pull ABP Reporter's Hair, Push Her In Front Of Him: Watch
India
2 Jawans Killed, 12 Injured After CRPF Vehicle Overturns In J&K's Basantgarh
2 Jawans Killed, 12 Injured After CRPF Vehicle Overturns In J&K's Basantgarh
India
No Relief For Justice Varma As SC Rejects His Plea, Paving Way For Impeachment Over Cash Row
No Relief For Justice Varma As SC Rejects His Plea, Paving Way For Impeachment Over Cash Row
India
'I'll have To Pay Huge Price...': Modi Says India Is Ready As US Tariffs Come Into Effect
'I'll have To Pay Huge Price...': Modi Says India Is Ready As US Tariffs Come Into Effect
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Controversial Speaker Aniruddh Acharya Faces Backlash as Supporters Assault Female Reporter
Breaking: Deadly Road Accident in Jammu and Kashmir, CRPF Vehicle Falls into Deep Ravine | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Supreme Court Rejects Justice Yashwant Verma’s Petition in Cash Scam Case | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Sends Strong Message on Farmers’ Rights Amid Tariff Dispute with US | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Sant Samaj Holds Meeting in Mathura Over Aniruddha Acharya’s Controversial Remarks on Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
Breastfeeding Disconnect: 89% Hospital Births, Yet Only 41% Fed In First Hour
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget