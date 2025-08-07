Kerala Lottery Result Today, August 07 LIVE: KARUNYA PLUS KN-584 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Announced -1st Prize Ticket No.- TO BE OUT SOON
Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 07, 2025): Today, KARUNYA PLUS lottery draw takes place at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest Kerala lottery live results.
LIVE
Background
Kerala Lottery Results Thursday, 07-08-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement
Kerala Lottery Result Today, August 07 Live: KARUNYA PLUS KN-584 THURSDAY 4PM Bumper Draw - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SHORTLY
The winners list is comming soon! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA PLUS KN-584 winners.
The KARUNYA PLUS Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every THURSDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KN” followed by the draw number.
Kerala Lottery And Keralan Welfare Programs (August 07, 2025) - Check Details
The Kerala state lottery offers a number of advantages. The GST collected from lottery ticket sales has aided in funding a number of Kerala welfare programs.
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-584 THURSDAY: Is It Possible for Another State Individual to Purchase The Ticket?
Kerala lottery tickets are only sold within the state, and only state residents are eligible to win prizes. This is in accordance with government policy.
Kerala State Lottery Result: SEVEN Weekly Draws, SEVEN Weekly JACKPOTS
The Akshaya lottery is held on Sunday; the Win-Win lottery is held on Monday; the Sthree Sakthi lottery is held on Tuesday; the Fifty-Fifty lottery is held on Wednesday; the Karunya Plus lottery is held on Thursday; the Nirmal lottery is held on Friday; and the Karunya lottery is held on Saturday. Sadly, the government decided to temporarily stop the Pournami lottery and reinstate the Bhagyamithra lottery as a new feature in the monthly lottery. Live coverage of the Kerala lottery results will start at 3:05 pm on ABP Live English.
Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA Lottery Scheme Supports To Pay Medical Expenses
The Kerala State lottery has various benefits associated with it. Kerala's welfare programs have benefited from the GST collected from lottery ticket sales. The Karunya scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney disease, and heart disease, as well as palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day.
KARUNYA PLUS KN-584 THURSDAY: How KARUNYA PLUS Lottery Scheme Benefiting State Residents?
The Karunya Plus scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney, and heart diseases, as well as palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day at 3 pm.