LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 28, 2025): KARUNYA PLUS KN-587 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly
The KARUNYA PLUS Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every THURSDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KN” followed by the draw number.
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-587 THURSDAY Draw: Luckiest Lottery Numbers (Probable)
- Based on the survey, number 28 was selected the most frequently (201.4 times on average).
- 16 is not far behind, averaging 200.6 times.
- At 199 times, 39 comes in third.
- It defeated 32 by a slim margin at 198.8 times.
- 15 was the fifth most popular number, occurring 198 times.
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-587 THURSDAY Draw: How To Select Lucky Numbers?
Select two numbers, like 11 and 13, that are a few digits apart. 10 and 14 or 14 and 9 could also be an option. Either pick your favorite numbers from the range provided or choose the numbers at random.
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-587 THURSDAY: What Is The Commission Rate Of Kerala Lottery?
A sum equal to 12% of the prize money will be subtracted from the first, second, and third place awards and given to the relevant agents as an agent commission.
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-587 THURSDAY: What Is The Tax On 1 Crore Lottery Ticket?
Wins from lotteries are subject to a flat 30% tax. The basic tax liability is determined by multiplying the total winnings by 0.30. The basic tax liability, for instance, would be ₹1,00,00,000 × 0.30 = ₹30,00,000 if you won ₹1 crore (₹1,00,00,000).
Kerala Lottery Result (October 9, 2025): THIRUVONAM BUMPER BR-105 - Bumper Prize Details
The Thiruvonam Bumper first prize for this year is Rs 25 crore. The second prize carries an amount of Rs 1 crore each, distributed across multiple winning tickets. A ticket for this bumper draw is priced at Rs 500. According to the State Lottery Directorate, the third prize is Rs 50 lakh, while the fourth prize is Rs 5 lakh. Smaller prizes in the Thiruvonam Bumper range from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500, with multiple winners across these lower tiers.