Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaLIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 28, 2025): KARUNYA PLUS KN-587 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 28, 2025): KARUNYA PLUS KN-587 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly

Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 28, 2025): Today, KARUNYA PLUS lottery draw takes place at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest Kerala lottery live results.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 02:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (28.08.2025): KARUNYA PLUS KN-587 THURSDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore bumper jackpot lottery sambad latest news live updates south india news live lottery result today August 28 Kerala Lottery Winner prize money Keralalotteries.net keralalotteriesresults.in statelottery.kerala.gov.in LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 28, 2025): KARUNYA PLUS KN-587 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 28, 2025)
Source : Pinterest/tranthihoai1990

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Thursday, 28-08-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Kerala Lottery Result Today, August 28 LIVE: KARUNYA PLUS KN-587 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY 

The winners list is comming soon! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA PLUS KN-587 winners.

The KARUNYA PLUS Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every THURSDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KN” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-587 THURSDAY 3 PM Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY 

14:48 PM (IST)  •  28 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-587 THURSDAY Draw: Luckiest Lottery Numbers (Probable)

  • Based on the survey, number 28 was selected the most frequently (201.4 times on average).
  • 16 is not far behind, averaging 200.6 times.
  • At 199 times, 39 comes in third.
  • It defeated 32 by a slim margin at 198.8 times.
  • 15 was the fifth most popular number, occurring 198 times.
14:46 PM (IST)  •  28 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-587 THURSDAY Draw: How To Select Lucky Numbers?

Select two numbers, like 11 and 13, that are a few digits apart. 10 and 14 or 14 and 9 could also be an option. Either pick your favorite numbers from the range provided or choose the numbers at random.

 

14:42 PM (IST)  •  28 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-587 THURSDAY: What Is The Commission Rate Of Kerala Lottery?

A sum equal to 12% of the prize money will be subtracted from the first, second, and third place awards and given to the relevant agents as an agent commission.

 

14:39 PM (IST)  •  28 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-587 THURSDAY: What Is The Tax On 1 Crore Lottery Ticket?

Wins from lotteries are subject to a flat 30% tax. The basic tax liability is determined by multiplying the total winnings by 0.30. The basic tax liability, for instance, would be ₹1,00,00,000 × 0.30 = ₹30,00,000 if you won ₹1 crore (₹1,00,00,000).

 

14:38 PM (IST)  •  28 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery Result (October 9, 2025): THIRUVONAM BUMPER BR-105 - Bumper Prize Details

The Thiruvonam Bumper first prize for this year is Rs 25 crore. The second prize carries an amount of Rs 1 crore each, distributed across multiple winning tickets. A ticket for this bumper draw is priced at Rs 500. According to the State Lottery Directorate, the third prize is Rs 50 lakh, while the fourth prize is Rs 5 lakh. Smaller prizes in the Thiruvonam Bumper range from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500, with multiple winners across these lower tiers.

 

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Jackpot Result KARUNYA PLUS KN-587
Preferred Sources
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
PM Modi Set For China Visit After 7 Years, Meeting With Xi Likely On The Cards
PM Modi Set For China Visit After 7 Years, Meeting With Xi Likely On The Cards
Cities
Trucks Stuck In 50-Km Jam On Chandigarh-Kullu Highway, Apples Worth Crores Rotting
Trucks Stuck In 50-Km Jam On Chandigarh-Kullu Highway, Apples Worth Crores Rotting
Cities
3 Pakistani Terrorists Enter Bihar, Police Release Their Pics Amid High Alert
3 Pakistani Terrorists Enter Bihar, Police Release Their Pics Amid High Alert
World
Anti-India, Israel Messages Written On Minneapolis Shooter's Gun: Watch
Anti-India, Israel Messages Written On Minneapolis Shooter's Gun: Watch
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget