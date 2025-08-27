Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 27, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-15 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw Result - To Be Announced Shortly

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 27, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-15 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw Result - To Be Announced Shortly

Kerala Lottery Wednesday: DHANALEKSHMI DL-15 will be drawn today, August 27, 2025, at 3pm. Follow ABP Live for the latest updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 02:44 PM (IST)
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 27, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-15 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw Result - To Be Announced Shortly
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 27, 2025)
Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday, 27-08-2025 : 1st Prize Announcement soon

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 27, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-15 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw Result - TO BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY

The winners list out soon! Click here to check the latest DHANALEKSHMI DL-15 winners.

The DHANALEKSHMI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Wednesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “D” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (27.08.2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-15 WEDNESDAY 3 PM Draw Result - TO BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY

14:44 PM (IST)  •  27 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-15 WEDNESDAY: What Is The Commission Rate Of Kerala Lottery?

A sum equal to 12% of the prize money will be subtracted from the first, second, and third place awards and given to the relevant agents as an agent commission.

 

14:44 PM (IST)  •  27 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-15 WEDNESDAY: What Is The Tax On 1 Crore Lottery Ticket?

Winnings from lotteries are subject to a flat 30% tax. The basic tax liability is determined by multiplying the total winnings by 0.30. The basic tax liability, for instance, would be ₹10,000,000 × 0.30 = ₹3,000,000 if you won ₹1 crore (₹10,000,000).

 

14:39 PM (IST)  •  27 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-15 WEDNESDAY Draw (August 20, 2025): Where To Check Result

You can check the Kerala lottery results on their official website, in your local newspaper, or by following ABP LIVE's live announcements exclusively.

 

14:36 PM (IST)  •  27 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery Result (October 9, 2025): THIRUVONAM BUMPER BR-105 - Bumper Prize Details

The Thiruvonam Bumper first prize for this year is Rs 25 crore. The second prize carries an amount of Rs 1 crore each, distributed across multiple winning tickets. A ticket for this bumper draw is priced at Rs 500. According to the State Lottery Directorate, the third prize is Rs 50 lakh, while the fourth prize is Rs 5 lakh. Smaller prizes in the Thiruvonam Bumper range from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500, with multiple winners across these lower tiers.

 

14:36 PM (IST)  •  27 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery Result: THIRUVONAM BUMPER BR-105 - Bumper Ticket Price

Onam bumper 2025 lottery ticket price is ₹500/- only. (Ticket Price ₹ 390.63 + 28% Goods and Services Tax)

 

Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result Today Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Jackpot Result DHANALEKSHMI DL-15
