LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 27, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-15 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw Result - To Be Announced Shortly
Kerala Lottery Wednesday: DHANALEKSHMI DL-15 will be drawn today, August 27, 2025, at 3pm. Follow ABP Live for the latest updates.
LIVE
Background
Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday, 27-08-2025 : 1st Prize Announcement soon
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 27, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-15 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw Result - TO BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY
The winners list out soon! Click here to check the latest DHANALEKSHMI DL-15 winners.
The DHANALEKSHMI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Wednesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “D” followed by the draw number.
Kerala Lottery Result Today (27.08.2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-15 WEDNESDAY 3 PM Draw Result - TO BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY
Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-15 WEDNESDAY: What Is The Commission Rate Of Kerala Lottery?
A sum equal to 12% of the prize money will be subtracted from the first, second, and third place awards and given to the relevant agents as an agent commission.
Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-15 WEDNESDAY: What Is The Tax On 1 Crore Lottery Ticket?
Winnings from lotteries are subject to a flat 30% tax. The basic tax liability is determined by multiplying the total winnings by 0.30. The basic tax liability, for instance, would be ₹10,000,000 × 0.30 = ₹3,000,000 if you won ₹1 crore (₹10,000,000).
Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-15 WEDNESDAY Draw (August 20, 2025): Where To Check Result
You can check the Kerala lottery results on their official website, in your local newspaper, or by following ABP LIVE's live announcements exclusively.
Kerala Lottery Result (October 9, 2025): THIRUVONAM BUMPER BR-105 - Bumper Prize Details
The Thiruvonam Bumper first prize for this year is Rs 25 crore. The second prize carries an amount of Rs 1 crore each, distributed across multiple winning tickets. A ticket for this bumper draw is priced at Rs 500. According to the State Lottery Directorate, the third prize is Rs 50 lakh, while the fourth prize is Rs 5 lakh. Smaller prizes in the Thiruvonam Bumper range from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500, with multiple winners across these lower tiers.
Kerala Lottery Result: THIRUVONAM BUMPER BR-105 - Bumper Ticket Price
Onam bumper 2025 lottery ticket price is ₹500/- only. (Ticket Price ₹ 390.63 + 28% Goods and Services Tax)