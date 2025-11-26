Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday, 26-11-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Live Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM DHANALEKSHMI DL-28 26-11-2025 - TO BE OUT SOON

The DHANALEKSHMI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every WEDNESDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “DL” followed by the draw number.

Live Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM DHANALEKSHMI DL-28 26-11-2025 - TO BE OUT SOON

The Kerala Lottery Result Dhanaleshmi DL-28 3 PM will now be declared soon, and thousands of participants are checking their numbers to see if fortune has favoured them today.

The Kerala lottery system is known for its transparency and wide participation, attracting players from across the state who purchase the Kerala Lottery Ticket both offline and through authorised digital platforms. With more people showing interest in Kerala lottery online purchase, the demand for timely and accurate updates has increased significantly.

Participants who completed their Kerala lottery registration earlier are now eagerly tracking the Kerala Lottery Live Result to verify winning numbers and prize tiers. The Dhanalekshmi draw, is held every Wednesday. It is popular for its attractive prize structure and steady credibility.

Stay tuned as the officially released results help players confirm their winnings and the next steps.

Kerala DHANALEKSHMI DL-28 WEDNESDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

First Prize: 1 CRORE

Consolation prize: 5,000

Second Place: 30 Lakh

Third Prize: 5 Lakh

Fourth Prize: 5,000

Fifth Prize: 2,000

Sixth Place: 1,000

7th Place: 500

8th Place: 200

9th Place: 100

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]