Live Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM DHANALEKSHMI DL-28 26-11-2025 - To Be Out Soon

Live Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM DHANALEKSHMI DL-28 26-11-2025 - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE at 3 PM! Check all winning numbers & live Kerala lottery result today for the Wed, 25-11-2025 draw. The list of winners for the ₹1 Crore jackpot will be announced shortly.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 01:04 PM (IST)

LIVE

Source : Pinterest/d04ca54732f4da06aaf56f699d732d

Background

The DHANALEKSHMI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every WEDNESDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “DL” followed by the draw number.

The Kerala Lottery Result Dhanaleshmi DL-28 3 PM will now be declared soon, and thousands of participants are checking their numbers to see if fortune has favoured them today.

The Kerala lottery system is known for its transparency and wide participation, attracting players from across the state who purchase the Kerala Lottery Ticket both offline and through authorised digital platforms. With more people showing interest in Kerala lottery online purchase, the demand for timely and accurate updates has increased significantly.

Participants who completed their Kerala lottery registration earlier are now eagerly tracking the Kerala Lottery Live Result to verify winning numbers and prize tiers. The Dhanalekshmi draw, is held every Wednesday. It is popular for its attractive prize structure and steady credibility.

Stay tuned as the officially released results help players confirm their winnings and the next steps.

Kerala DHANALEKSHMI DL-28 WEDNESDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 30 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

Embed widget