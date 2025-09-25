Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 25, 2025): KARUNYA PLUS KN-591 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 25, 2025): Today, KARUNYA PLUS lottery draw takes place at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest Kerala lottery live results.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 02:01 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 25, 2025)
Source : Canva

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Thursday, 25-09-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Kerala Lottery Result Today, September 25 LIVE: KARUNYA PLUS KN-591 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - Winners Out- CHECK FULL LIST

The winners list is comming soon! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA PLUS KN-591 winners.

The KARUNYA PLUS Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every THURSDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KN” followed by the draw number.

14:01 PM (IST)  •  25 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-591 THURSDAY (September 25, 2025): Can Tickets Be Sold Outside Of The State?

No, neither directly nor indirectly, agents are allowed to sell Kerala State Lotteries tickets outside of the state.

13:56 PM (IST)  •  25 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery And Keralan Welfare Programs (September 25, 2025) - Check Details

The Kerala state lottery offers a number of advantages. The GST collected from lottery ticket sales has aided in funding a number of Kerala welfare programs.

 

