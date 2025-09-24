LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 24, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-19 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw - To Be Out Shortly
Kerala Lottery Wednesday: DHANALEKSHMI DL-19 will be drawn today, September 24, 2025, at 3pm. Follow ABP Live for the latest updates.
LIVE
Background
Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday, 24-09-2025 : 1st Prize Announcement soon
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 24, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-19 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY
The winners list out soon! Click here to check the latest DHANALEKSHMI DL-19 winners.
The DHANALEKSHMI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Wednesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “D” followed by the draw number.
Kerala Lottery Result Today (24.09.2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-19 WEDNESDAY 3 PM Draw Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY
Kerala Lottery Result: Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105 First Prize Money Rs. 25 CRORE
Kerala State Lottery Thiruvonam Bumper 2025 is launching shortly. The first prize of Rs 25 crore can be won from this Onam Bumper which is the biggest prize money on a single ticket in India. Kerala Thiruvonam bumper lottery BR-105 sales started from July 23, 2025.
Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-19 WEDNESDAY Result: Tax Deduction And Commission
If the prize money awarded to today's lottery winners is less than Rs. 5,000, they can pick it up from any Kerala lottery shop. They must turn in their tickets to the bank or government lottery office along with documentation of their claim if the sum exceeds Rs. 5,000. There is a 10% agent commission and a 30% tax deduction for the Kerala lottery.