Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaLIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 22, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-23 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 22, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-23 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly

Kerala Lottery Wednesday: DHANALEKSHMI DL-23 will be drawn today, October 22, 2025, at 3pm. Follow ABP Live for the latest updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 01:45 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (22.10.2025): Dhanalekshmi DL-23 Wednesday 3PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize 1 Crore Bumper Jackpot Lottery Fifty Fifty Result Latest News Live Updates south India news October 22 Kerala Lottery Keralalotteries.net keralalotteriesresults.in statelottery.kerala.gov.in LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 22, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-23 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 22, 2025)
Source : Pinterest/creativemarket

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday, 22-10-2025 : 1st Prize Announcement soon

Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 22, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-23 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY

The winners list out soon! Click here to check the latest DHANALEKSHMI DL-23 winners.

The DHANALEKSHMI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Wednesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “D” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (22.10.2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-23 WEDNESDAY 3 PM Draw Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY 

13:45 PM (IST)  •  22 Oct 2025

Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-23 WEDNESDAY: Can You Sell It For More Than It's Face Value?

No, under no circumstances may a ticket be sold for more than face value.

 

13:41 PM (IST)  •  22 Oct 2025

Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-23 WEDNESDAY: Can Tickets Be Sold Outside Of The State?

No, neither directly nor indirectly are agents allowed to sell Kerala State lottery tickets outside of the state.

 

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result Today Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Jackpot Result DHANALEKSHMI DL-23
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'NDA Did Injustice To Jeevika Didis', Says Tejashwi Yadav; Promises Rs 30,000 Salary, Govt Employee Status
'NDA Did Injustice To Jeevika Didis': Tejashwi Yadav Promises Rs 30,000 Salary, Govt Employee Status
India
PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Greetings: 'May Our Democracies Illuminate The World'
PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Wish: 'May Our Democracies Illuminate The World'
Cities
Toxic Haze Hangs Over Delhi Post-Diwali, AQI Remains 'Very Poor' For 2nd Straight Day
Toxic Haze Hangs Over Delhi Post-Diwali, AQI Remains 'Very Poor' For 2nd Straight Day
World
'No One Can Dictate Kabul': Afghan Minister Rejects Pakistan’s Claims, Affirms Neutral Policy Towards India
'No One Can Dictate Kabul': Afghan Minister Rejects Pakistan’s Claims, Affirms Neutral Policy Towards India
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget