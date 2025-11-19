Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kerala DHANALEKSHMI DL-27, Lottery Result Today 19-11-2025 (OUT) LIVE: Wednesday Lucky Draw DECLARED At 3 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Wednesday DHANALEKSHMI DL-27 LIVE (19/11/2025): Daily draws 3 PM for ₹1 Crore prize. Stay updated for the full winner list!

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 01:55 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Kerala DHANALEKSHMI DL-27, Lottery Result Today 19-11-2025 (OUT) LIVE
Source : Canva

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday, 19-11-2025 : 1st Prize Announced

Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 19, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-27 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

The winners list out soon! Click here to check the latest DHANALEKSHMI DL-27 winners.

The DHANALEKSHMI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Wednesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “D” followed by the draw number.

13:55 PM (IST)  •  19 Nov 2025

Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-27 WEDNESDAY (19.11.2025): Process For Buying Lotto Tickets - FIVE Easy Steps

  • Tickets are available for purchase from more than 100,000 retailers and more than 35,000 registered lottery agents.
  • Get in touch with your district lottery office to learn more and locate the agent that's closest to you.
  • Once you purchase a ticket, sign your name and write your address on the back.
  • Don't risk having someone else claim your prize, because this is how ticket ownership is established.
  • Store your ticket securely.
13:46 PM (IST)  •  19 Nov 2025

Kerala State Lottery Sambad DHANALEKSHMI DL-27 WEDNESDAY: Can I Purchase Tickets online?

Purchasing the Kerala lottery through an online transaction will definitely have repercussions. Because the state government has made it illegal to sell Kerala lottery tickets online via any means. The Kerala government prohibits the sale of lottery tickets online as well, and violating this law may have serious consequences.

