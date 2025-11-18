Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (18.11.2025): STHREE SAKTHI SS-494 TUESDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala STHREE SAKTHI SS-494 Lottery Result OUT Live: Kerala Lottery Sakthi SS-494 will be drawn today, November 18, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 01:21 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Source : Canva

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday, 18-11-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement:  The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest STHREE SAKTHI SS-494 winners.

The STHREE SAKTHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Tuesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SS” followed by the draw number.

13:21 PM (IST)  •  18 Nov 2025

Sthree Sakthi SS-494 TUESDAY: How Kerala Lottery 'KARUNYA' Scheme Benefiting Residents?

The Karunya scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney and heart diseases, and palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day at 3 pm.

13:13 PM (IST)  •  18 Nov 2025

STHREE SAKTHI SS-494 TUESDAY (18.11.2025): Kerala Lottery And Keralan Welfare Programs

The Kerala state lottery offers a number of advantages. The GST collected from lottery ticket sales has aided in funding a number of Keralan welfare programs.

 

