LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (18.10.2025): KARUNYA KR-727 SATURDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (18.10.2025): KARUNYA KR-727 SATURDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery, KARUNYA KR-727 will be drawn today, October 18, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 02:25 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (18.10.2025): KARUNYA KR-727 SATURDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore bumper jackpot
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (18.10.2025)
Source : Canva

Background

Kerala Lottery Results SATURDAY, 18-10-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA KR-727 winners.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (18.10.2025): KARUNYA KR-727 SATURDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

The KARUNYA Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every SATURDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KR” followed by the draw number.

14:25 PM (IST)  •  18 Oct 2025

Kerala State Lottery Sambad: SEVEN Weekly And Bumper Lucky Draws (Daily Prices And Costs)

The cost of different Kerala State Government Lottery Tickets

  • Sunday: Samriddhi Lottery (₹50/-)
  • Monday: Bhagyathara Lottery (₹50/-)
  • Tuesday: Streesakthi Lottery (₹50/-)
  • Wednesday: Dhanalakshmi Lottery (₹50/-)
  • Thursday: Karunya Plus Lottery (₹50/-)
  • Friday: Suvarna Keralam Lottery (₹50/-)
  • Saturday: Karunya KR Lottery (₹50/-)

Note: The price of bumper lotteries varies from ₹200 to ₹500, depending on the prize amount.

14:18 PM (IST)  •  18 Oct 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-726 SATURDAY (18.10.2025): Process For Buying Lotto Tickets - FIVE Easy Steps

  • Tickets are available for purchase from more than 100,000 retailers and more than 35,000 registered lottery agents.
  • Get in touch with your district lottery office to learn more and locate the agent that's closest to you.
  • Once you purchase a ticket, sign your name and write your address on the back.
  • Don't risk having someone else claim your prize, because this is how ticket ownership is established.
  • Store your ticket securely.
Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Jackpot Result KARUNYA KR-727
New Update
Photo Gallery

