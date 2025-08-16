Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (16.08.2025): KARUNYA KR-719 SATURDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw OUT - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Result 2025: KARUNYA KR-719 will be drawn today, August 08, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 01:51 PM (IST)
Kerala Lottery Results SATURDAY, 16-08-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA KR-719 winners.

The KARUNYA Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every SATURDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KR” followed by the draw number.

 
13:51 PM (IST)  •  16 Aug 2025

KARUNYA KR-719 SATURDAY: How Kerala Lottery 'KARUNYA' Scheme Benefiting Residents?

The Karunya scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney, and heart diseases, as well as palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day at 3 pm.

13:45 PM (IST)  •  16 Aug 2025

KARUNYA KR-719 SATURDAY (August 16, 2025): Kerala Lottery And Keralan Welfare Programs

The Kerala state lottery offers a number of advantages. The GST collected from lottery ticket sales has aided in funding a number of Kerala welfare programs.

13:38 PM (IST)  •  16 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-719 SATURDAY (16.08.2025) Result: History And Significance

Among the seven weekly lotteries is KARUNYA. The Karunya Lottery Draw takes place at 3 pm on Saturdays. Every lottery has an alphabetical code to represent it, and the KARUNYA lottery code is "KR," which also includes the draw number.

