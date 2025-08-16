Kerala Lottery Results SATURDAY, 16-08-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA KR-719 winners.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (16.08.2025): KARUNYA KR-718 SATURDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw OUT - 1st Ticket Prize No. TO BE OUT SOON

The KARUNYA Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every SATURDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KR” followed by the draw number.