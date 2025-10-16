Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 16, 2025): KARUNYA PLUS KN-593 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 16, 2025): KARUNYA PLUS KN-593 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly

Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 16, 2025): Today, KARUNYA PLUS lottery draw takes place at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest Kerala lottery live results.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 01:18 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (16.10.2025): KARUNYA PLUS KN-593 THURSDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore bumper jackpot
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 16, 2025)
Source : Pinterest/mamalukia

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Thursday, 16-10-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 16, 2025): KARUNYA PLUS KN-593 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY

The winners list is coming soon! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA PLUS KN-593 winners.

The KARUNYA PLUS Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every THURSDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KN” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-593 THURSDAY 3 PM Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY

13:18 PM (IST)  •  16 Oct 2025

KARUNYA PLUS KN-593 THURSDAY: How KARUNYA PLUS Lottery Scheme Benefiting State Residents?

The Karunya Plus scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney, and heart diseases, as well as palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day at 3 pm.

13:12 PM (IST)  •  16 Oct 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-593 THURSDAY (16.10.2025) Result: History And Significance

Among the seven weekly lotteries is Karunya Plus. The Karunya Plus lottery draw takes place at 3 p.m. on Thursdays. Every lottery has an alphabetical code to represent it, and the KARUNYA PLUS lottery code is "KN," which also includes the draw number.

Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result KARUNYA PLUS KN-593
New Update
