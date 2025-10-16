LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 16, 2025): KARUNYA PLUS KN-593 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly
Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 16, 2025): Today, KARUNYA PLUS lottery draw takes place at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest Kerala lottery live results.
The KARUNYA PLUS Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every THURSDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KN” followed by the draw number.
KARUNYA PLUS KN-593 THURSDAY: How KARUNYA PLUS Lottery Scheme Benefiting State Residents?
The Karunya Plus scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney, and heart diseases, as well as palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day at 3 pm.
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-593 THURSDAY (16.10.2025) Result: History And Significance
Among the seven weekly lotteries is Karunya Plus. The Karunya Plus lottery draw takes place at 3 p.m. on Thursdays. Every lottery has an alphabetical code to represent it, and the KARUNYA PLUS lottery code is "KN," which also includes the draw number.