Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaLIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (14.10.2025): STHREE SAKTHI SS-489 TUESDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (14.10.2025): STHREE SAKTHI SS-489 TUESDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly

Kerala STHREE SAKTHI SS-489 Lottery Result OUT Live: Kerala Lottery Sakthi SS-489 will be drawn today, October 14, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 01:55 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (14.10.2025): Sthree Sakthi SS-489 Tuesday 3PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize 1 Crore Bumper Jackpot Lottery Latest News Live Updates south India news October 14 Kerala Lottery Winner Keralalotteries.net keralalotteriesresults.in statelottery.kerala.gov.in LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (14.10.2025): STHREE SAKTHI SS-489 TUESDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (14.10.2025)
Source : Pinterest/kamioko

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday, 14-10-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement:  The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest STHREE SAKTHI SS-489 winners.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (14.10.2025): STHREE SAKTHI SS-489 TUESDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY

The STHREE SAKTHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Tuesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SS” followed by the draw number.

13:55 PM (IST)  •  14 Oct 2025

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-489 TUESDAY: Is It Possible for Another State Individual to Purchase The Ticket?

Kerala lottery tickets are only sold within the state, and only state residents are eligible to win prizes. This is in accordance with government policy.

13:49 PM (IST)  •  14 Oct 2025

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-489 TUESDAY Draw: Who Is The Organizer?

The government has designated the Secretary to the Government, Taxes Department, Government of Kerala, as the authority responsible for organizing the lottery and overseeing the sale of other state lotteries in the state.

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result Today Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Jackpot Result Sthree Sakthi SS-489
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Will Not Get Up Till...': Miffed Gopal Mandal's Sit-In Outside Nitish Kumar's House For Bihar Election Ticket
Security Heightened Outside Nitish's House After Miffed JD (U) Leaders Protest For Ticket
World
Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi, Held Hostage By Hamas, Confirmed Dead
Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi, Held Hostage By Hamas, Confirmed Dead
Election 2025
Bihar RJD Faces Confusion As Symbols Distributed To Candidates By Lalu Withdrawn After Tejashwi’s Return
Bihar RJD Faces Confusion As Symbols Distributed To Candidates By Lalu Withdrawn After Tejashwi’s Return
India
J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed Along LoC In Kupwara, Search Operations Underway
J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed Along LoC In Kupwara, Search Operations Underway
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election 2025: NDA Leaders Confirm Seat Sharing, Nitish Kumar Happy with Final Arrangements
Breaking: Young Muslim Devotee from Prayagraj Prays for Premanand Maharaj During Umrah Trip
Chaos in Chhattisgarh and Bihar: Sapna Chaudhary Concert Violence and Ticket Dispute in Samastipur
Panna Tiger Reserve: Vaccination Drive For Village Dogs Aims To Protect Royal Tigers
Breaking: I Love Deva Bhau And I Love Bulldozer Baba Posters Spark Buzz In Andheri
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Crypto Is About Ownership. So Why Are We Still Getting Custody Wrong?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget