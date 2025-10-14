LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (14.10.2025): STHREE SAKTHI SS-489 TUESDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly
Kerala STHREE SAKTHI SS-489 Lottery Result OUT Live: Kerala Lottery Sakthi SS-489 will be drawn today, October 14, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday, 14-10-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest STHREE SAKTHI SS-489 winners.
The STHREE SAKTHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Tuesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SS” followed by the draw number.
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-489 TUESDAY: Is It Possible for Another State Individual to Purchase The Ticket?
Kerala lottery tickets are only sold within the state, and only state residents are eligible to win prizes. This is in accordance with government policy.
Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-489 TUESDAY Draw: Who Is The Organizer?
The government has designated the Secretary to the Government, Taxes Department, Government of Kerala, as the authority responsible for organizing the lottery and overseeing the sale of other state lotteries in the state.