HomeStatesKeralaLIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (11.11.2025): STHREE SAKTHI SS-493 TUESDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (11.11.2025): STHREE SAKTHI SS-493 TUESDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala STHREE SAKTHI SS-493 Lottery Result OUT Live: Kerala Lottery Sakthi SS-493 will be drawn today, November 11, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 02:06 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (11.11.2025): Sthree Sakthi SS-493 Tuesday 3PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize 1 Crore Bumper Jackpot Lottery Latest News Live Updates south India news November 11 Kerala Lottery Winner Keralalotteries.net keralalotteriesresults.in statelottery.kerala.gov.in LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (11.11.2025): STHREE SAKTHI SS-493 TUESDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (11.11.2025)
Source : Pinterest/mrsdrt

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday, 11-11-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement:  The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest STHREE SAKTHI SS-493 winners.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (11.11.2025): STHREE SAKTHI SS-493 TUESDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The STHREE SAKTHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Tuesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SS” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS-493 TUESDAY 3 PM Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

14:06 PM (IST)  •  11 Nov 2025

Kerala State Lottery Sambad STHREE SAKTHI SS-493 TUESDAY: Can I Purchase Tickets online?

Purchasing the Kerala lottery through an online transaction will definitely have repercussions. Because the state government has made it illegal to sell Kerala lottery tickets online via any means. The Kerala government prohibits the sale of lottery tickets online as well, and violating this law may have serious consequences.

 

14:00 PM (IST)  •  11 Nov 2025

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-493 TUESDAY: Can You Sell It For More Than It's Face Value?

No, under no circumstances may a ticket be sold for more than face value.

 

New Update
