HomeStatesKeralaLIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 11, 2025): KARUNYA PLUS KN-589 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly

Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 11, 2025): Today, KARUNYA PLUS lottery draw takes place at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest Kerala lottery live results.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 02:57 PM (IST)
Kerala Lottery Results Thursday, 11-09-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Kerala Lottery Result Today, September 11 LIVE: KARUNYA PLUS KN-589 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY 

The winners list is comming soon! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA PLUS KN-589 winners.

The KARUNYA PLUS Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every THURSDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KN” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-589 THURSDAY 3 PM Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY

14:57 PM (IST)  •  11 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-589 THURSDAY: How To Check Online - SIX Easy Steps

To download, print, and share the Kerala Lotteries results, follow these easy steps:

  • Step 1: Visit keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net to view the official Kerala lottery result.
  • Step 2: Select the lottery name from the navigation menu that you wish to check by clicking on it.
  • Step 3: A page now opens with a table containing the name and date of the draw results.
  • Step 4: To view the results, click on the name or date of the lottery you want to check.
  • Step 5: The page containing the lottery results opens here.
  • Step 6: Now carefully review the results.
14:54 PM (IST)  •  11 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-589 THURSDAY Lottery Results: Check FOUR-DIGIT GUESSING NUMBERS

 

6950 6905 6590 6509
6095 6059 9650 9605
9560 9506 9065 9056
5690 5609 5960 5906
5069 5096 0695 0659
0965 0956 0569 0596

 

14:52 PM (IST)  •  11 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-589 THURSDAY Lottery Results: Check THREE-DIGIT GUESSING NUMBERS

 

000 019 041 047
049 097 112 129
155 196 211 226
252 265 278 367
372 377 381 393
424 434 455 458
470 486 491 496
501 577 590 598
612 614 630 648
659 678 691 696
741 742 777 794
809 811 813 824
834 865 870 883
911 916 928 934
937 957 993 999

 

14:50 PM (IST)  •  11 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-589 THURSDAY Result: How To Pick A Lucky Number - 5 Golden Rules

To improve your chances of winning the grand prize, you need to follow these 5 golden rules:

    • Play in a group
    • Avoid popular number combinations
    • Use the law of large numbers
    • Choose random numbers
    • Examine previous winners
14:49 PM (IST)  •  11 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-589 THURSDAY Draw: Luckiest Lottery Numbers (Probable)

  • Based on the survey, number 28 was selected the most frequently (201.4 times on average).
  • 16 is not far behind, averaging 200.6 times.
  • At 199 times, 39 comes in third.
  • It defeated 32 by a slim margin at 198.8 times.
  • 15 was the fifth most popular number, occurring 198 times.
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Jackpot Result KARUNYA PLUS KN-589
