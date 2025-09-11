LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 11, 2025): KARUNYA PLUS KN-589 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly
Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 11, 2025): Today, KARUNYA PLUS lottery draw takes place at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest Kerala lottery live results.
LIVE
Background
Kerala Lottery Results Thursday, 11-09-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement
Kerala Lottery Result Today, September 11 LIVE: KARUNYA PLUS KN-589 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY
The winners list is comming soon! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA PLUS KN-589 winners.
The KARUNYA PLUS Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every THURSDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KN” followed by the draw number.
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-589 THURSDAY 3 PM Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-589 THURSDAY: How To Check Online - SIX Easy Steps
To download, print, and share the Kerala Lotteries results, follow these easy steps:
- Step 1: Visit keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net to view the official Kerala lottery result.
- Step 2: Select the lottery name from the navigation menu that you wish to check by clicking on it.
- Step 3: A page now opens with a table containing the name and date of the draw results.
- Step 4: To view the results, click on the name or date of the lottery you want to check.
- Step 5: The page containing the lottery results opens here.
- Step 6: Now carefully review the results.
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-589 THURSDAY Lottery Results: Check FOUR-DIGIT GUESSING NUMBERS
|6950
|6905
|6590
|6509
|6095
|6059
|9650
|9605
|9560
|9506
|9065
|9056
|5690
|5609
|5960
|5906
|5069
|5096
|0695
|0659
|0965
|0956
|0569
|0596
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-589 THURSDAY Lottery Results: Check THREE-DIGIT GUESSING NUMBERS
|000
|019
|041
|047
|049
|097
|112
|129
|155
|196
|211
|226
|252
|265
|278
|367
|372
|377
|381
|393
|424
|434
|455
|458
|470
|486
|491
|496
|501
|577
|590
|598
|612
|614
|630
|648
|659
|678
|691
|696
|741
|742
|777
|794
|809
|811
|813
|824
|834
|865
|870
|883
|911
|916
|928
|934
|937
|957
|993
|999
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-589 THURSDAY Result: How To Pick A Lucky Number - 5 Golden Rules
To improve your chances of winning the grand prize, you need to follow these 5 golden rules:
-
- Play in a group
- Avoid popular number combinations
- Use the law of large numbers
- Choose random numbers
- Examine previous winners
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-589 THURSDAY Draw: Luckiest Lottery Numbers (Probable)
- Based on the survey, number 28 was selected the most frequently (201.4 times on average).
- 16 is not far behind, averaging 200.6 times.
- At 199 times, 39 comes in third.
- It defeated 32 by a slim margin at 198.8 times.
- 15 was the fifth most popular number, occurring 198 times.