Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 10, 2025): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-22 FRIDAY Bumper Draw Result - To Be Announced Shortly

Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 10, 2025): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-22 FRIDAY Bumper Draw Result - To Be Announced Shortly

Kerala Lottery Result Suvarna Keralam SK-22 LIVE: The first prize winner of today’s Suvarna Keralam SK-22 lottery will win a cash reward of 1 crore.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 02:01 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (10.10.2025): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-22 Friday 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore
Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 10, 2025)
Source : Pinterest/aasmodea0100

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Friday, 10-10-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest SUVARNA KERALAM SK-22 winners.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 10, 2025) Live: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-22 FRIDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - TO BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY

The SUVARNA KERALAM Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Friday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SK” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 10, 2025): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-22 FRIDAY Bumper Draw Result - TO BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY 

14:01 PM (IST)  •  10 Oct 2025

Kerala Lottery SUVARNAM KERALAM SK-22 FRIDAY Result: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is Less Than Rs 5,000?

If the winnings from the Kerala lottery today are less than Rs. 5,000, the winners may pick up their winnings from any Kerala lottery retailer. In order to make a claim, they must turn in their tickets and provide identification to the government lottery office or bank if the amount exceeds Rs. 5000. 30% of the total amount is deducted for Kerala lottery taxes, and 10% goes toward the agent's commission. Visit ABP Live English for further information regarding Kerala lottery prize claims and Kerala lottery prize structures.

13:54 PM (IST)  •  10 Oct 2025

Kerala Lottery Sambad SUVARNAM KERALAM SK- 22 FRIDAY: Price Of A Single Ticket And Entire Book

1 Win Win 40/- 750/- 75,00,000/- Monday
2 Sthree Sakthi 40/- 750/- 75,00,000/- Tuesday
3 Fifty Fifty 50/- 750/- 1,00,00,000/- Wednesday
4 Karunya Plus 40/- 750/- 80,00,000/- Thursday
5 Nirmal 40/- 750/- 70,00,000/- Friday
6 Karunya 40/- 1250/- 80,00,000/- Saturday
7 Akshaya 40/- 1250/- 70,00,000/- Sunday

 

Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Jackpot Result SUVARNA KERALAM SK-22 FRIDAY
New Update
