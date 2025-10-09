Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 09, 2025): KARUNYA PLUS KN-592 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 09, 2025): KARUNYA PLUS KN-592 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly

Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 09, 2025): Today, KARUNYA PLUS lottery draw takes place at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest Kerala lottery live results.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 01:37 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (09.10.2025): KARUNYA PLUS KN-592 THURSDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore bumper jackpot
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 09, 2025)
Source : Canva

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Thursday, 09-10-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 09, 2025): KARUNYA PLUS KN-592 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY

The winners list is comming soon! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA PLUS KN-592 winners.

The KARUNYA PLUS Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every THURSDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KN” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-592 THURSDAY 3 PM Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY

13:37 PM (IST)  •  09 Oct 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-592 THURSDAY: Is It Possible for Another State Individual to Purchase The Ticket?

Kerala lottery tickets are only sold within the state, and only state residents are eligible to win prizes. This is in accordance with government policy.

13:34 PM (IST)  •  09 Oct 2025

Kerala State Lottery Result: SEVEN Weekly Draws, SEVEN Weekly JACKPOTS

The Akshaya lottery is held on Sunday; the Win-Win lottery is held on Monday; the Sthree Sakthi lottery is held on Tuesday; the Fifty-Fifty lottery is held on Wednesday; the Karunya Plus lottery is held on Thursday; the Nirmal lottery is held on Friday; and the Karunya lottery is held on Saturday. Sadly, the government decided to temporarily stop the Pournami lottery and reinstate the Bhagyamithra lottery as a new feature in the monthly lottery. Live coverage of the Kerala lottery results will start at 3:05 pm on ABP Live English.

Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Jackpot Result KARUNYA PLUS KN-592
New Update
