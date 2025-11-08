LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (08.11.2025): KARUNYA KR-730 SATURDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon
Kerala Lottery, KARUNYA KR-730 will be drawn today, November 08, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest updates.
LIVE
Background
Kerala Lottery Results SATURDAY, 08-11-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA KR-730 winners.
Kerala Lottery Result Today (01.11.2025): KARUNYA KR-730 SATURDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON
The KARUNYA Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every SATURDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KR” followed by the draw number.
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-730 SATURDAY 3 PM Result - TO BE OUT SOON
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-730 SATURDAY Result: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is Less Than Rs 5,000?
If the winnings from the Kerala lottery today are less than Rs. 5,000, the winners may pick up their winnings from any Kerala lottery retailer. In order to make a claim, they must turn in their tickets and provide identification to the government lottery office or bank if the amount exceeds Rs. 5000. 30% of the total amount is deducted for Kerala lottery taxes, and 10% goes toward the agent's commission. Follow ABP Live English for more information regarding Kerala lottery prize claims and Kerala lottery prize structures.
Kerala State Lottery Sambad: SEVEN Weekly And Bumper Lucky Draws (Daily Prices And Costs)
The cost of different Kerala State Government Lottery Tickets
- Sunday: Samriddhi Lottery (₹50/-)
- Monday: Bhagyathara Lottery (₹50/-)
- Tuesday: Streesakthi Lottery (₹50/-)
- Wednesday: Dhanalakshmi Lottery (₹50/-)
- Thursday: Karunya Plus Lottery (₹50/-)
- Friday: Suvarna Keralam Lottery (₹50/-)
- Saturday: Karunya KR Lottery (₹50/-)
Note: The price of bumper lotteries varies from ₹200 to ₹500, depending on the prize amount.