Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaLIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (08.11.2025): KARUNYA KR-730 SATURDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (08.11.2025): KARUNYA KR-730 SATURDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery, KARUNYA KR-730 will be drawn today, November 08, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 02:20 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (08.11.2025): KARUNYA KR-730 SATURDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore bumper jackpot lottery sambad latest news live updates south india news live lottery result today November 08 Kerala Lottery Winner prize money Keralalotteries.net statelottery.kerala.gov.in LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (08.11.2025): KARUNYA KR-730 SATURDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (08.11.2025)
Source : Pexels

Background

Kerala Lottery Results SATURDAY, 08-11-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA KR-730 winners.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (01.11.2025): KARUNYA KR-730 SATURDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The KARUNYA Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every SATURDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KR” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-730 SATURDAY 3 PM Result - TO BE OUT SOON

14:20 PM (IST)  •  08 Nov 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-730 SATURDAY Result: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is Less Than Rs 5,000?

If the winnings from the Kerala lottery today are less than Rs. 5,000, the winners may pick up their winnings from any Kerala lottery retailer. In order to make a claim, they must turn in their tickets and provide identification to the government lottery office or bank if the amount exceeds Rs. 5000. 30% of the total amount is deducted for Kerala lottery taxes, and 10% goes toward the agent's commission. Follow ABP Live English for more information regarding Kerala lottery prize claims and Kerala lottery prize structures.

14:14 PM (IST)  •  08 Nov 2025

Kerala State Lottery Sambad: SEVEN Weekly And Bumper Lucky Draws (Daily Prices And Costs)

The cost of different Kerala State Government Lottery Tickets

  • Sunday: Samriddhi Lottery (₹50/-)
  • Monday: Bhagyathara Lottery (₹50/-)
  • Tuesday: Streesakthi Lottery (₹50/-)
  • Wednesday: Dhanalakshmi Lottery (₹50/-)
  • Thursday: Karunya Plus Lottery (₹50/-)
  • Friday: Suvarna Keralam Lottery (₹50/-)
  • Saturday: Karunya KR Lottery (₹50/-)

Note: The price of bumper lotteries varies from ₹200 to ₹500, depending on the prize amount.

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Jackpot Result KARUNYA KR-730
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Parliament Winter Session To Be Held From December 1–19, Announces Kiren Rijiju
Parliament Winter Session To Be Held From December 1–19, Announces Kiren Rijiju
Election 2025
'We're Giving Laptops, They're Giving Kattas And Dunalis': PM Modi Attacks RJD In Bihar's Sitamarhi
'Nahi Chahiye Katta Sarkar': PM Modi Attacks Mahagathbandhan In Bihar's Sitamarhi
World
5 Indians Kidnapped In Mali Amid Al-Qaeda, ISIS Uprising In African Nation
5 Indians Kidnapped In Mali Amid Al-Qaeda, ISIS Uprising In African Nation
India
Operation Pimple: 2 Terrorists Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K's Kupwara
Operation Pimple: 2 Terrorists Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K's Kupwara
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav intensify Bihar campaign
Bihar Election: Bihar Needs Books, Jobs and Growth — Not Guns and Jungle Raj
Bihar Elections: Prashant Kishor Predicts Youth and Migrant Workers as Real ‘Game Changers’
Bihar Elections: Seemanchal Turns Political Battleground as Modi, Tejashwi, and Owaisi Eye 24 Key Seats
Bihar Election news: Owaisi accuses both Alliances over bumper voting and Seemanchal neglect
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
The Last Trick Of The Survivor: Nitish Kumar And The Long Shadow Of Bihar’s Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget