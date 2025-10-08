Explorer
Kerala Lottery Wednesday: DHANALEKSHMI DL-21 will be drawn today, October 08, 2025, at 3pm. Follow ABP Live for the latest updates.
14:06 (IST) Oct 08
14:00 (IST) Oct 08
13:53 (IST) Oct 08
Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-21 WEDNESDAY (08.10.2025): Process For Buying Lotto Tickets - FIVE Easy Steps
13:47 (IST) Oct 08
Kerala State Lottery Sambad DHANALEKSHMI DL-21 WEDNESDAY: Can I Purchase Tickets online?
Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday, 08-10-2025 : 1st Prize Announcement soon
The winners list out soon! Click here to check the latest DHANALEKSHMI DL-21 winners.
The DHANALEKSHMI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Wednesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “D” followed by the draw number.
Kerala Lottery Sambad DHANALEKSHMI DL-21 WEDNESDAY: Price Of A Single Ticket And Entire Book
|1
|Bhagyathara
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Monday
|2
|Sthree Sakthi
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Tuesday
|3
|Dhanalakshmi
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Wednesday
|4
|Karunya Plus
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Thursday
|5
|Suvarna Keralam
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Friday
|6
|Karunya
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Saturday
|7
|Samriddhi
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Sunday
14:00 PM (IST) • 08 Oct 2025
Kerala State Lottery Sambad: SEVEN Lucky Draws Daily Prices And Costs (OLD DRAWS)
The cost of different Kerala State Government Lottery Tickets
- Win-Win: ₹50/-
- Fifty Fifty: ₹50/- (Bumper Lottery Today)
- Karunya Plus: ₹50/-
- Nirmal: ₹50/-
- Karunya: ₹50/-
- Sthree Sakthi: ₹50/-
- Akshaya: ₹50/-
Note: The price of bumper lotteries varies from ₹200 to ₹500, depending on the prize amount.
