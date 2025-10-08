Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 08, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-21 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly

Kerala Lottery Wednesday: DHANALEKSHMI DL-21 will be drawn today, October 08, 2025, at 3pm. Follow ABP Live for the latest updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 02:07 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Source : Pinterest/cyndijohnson7

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday, 08-10-2025 : 1st Prize Announcement soon

The winners list out soon! Click here to check the latest DHANALEKSHMI DL-21 winners.

The DHANALEKSHMI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Wednesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “D” followed by the draw number.

14:06 PM (IST)  •  08 Oct 2025

Kerala Lottery Sambad DHANALEKSHMI DL-21 WEDNESDAY: Price Of A Single Ticket And Entire Book

1 Bhagyathara 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Monday
2 Sthree Sakthi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Tuesday
3 Dhanalakshmi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Wednesday
4 Karunya Plus 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Thursday
5 Suvarna Keralam 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Friday
6 Karunya 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Saturday
7 Samriddhi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Sunday

 

14:00 PM (IST)  •  08 Oct 2025

Kerala State Lottery Sambad: SEVEN Lucky Draws Daily Prices And Costs (OLD DRAWS)

The cost of different Kerala State Government Lottery Tickets

  • Win-Win: ₹50/- 
  • Fifty Fifty: ₹50/- (Bumper Lottery Today)
  • Karunya Plus: ₹50/-
  • Nirmal: ₹50/-
  • Karunya: ₹50/-
  • Sthree Sakthi: ₹50/- 
  • Akshaya: ₹50/-

Note: The price of bumper lotteries varies from ₹200 to ₹500, depending on the prize amount.

