LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (07.10.2025): STHREE SAKTHI SS-488 TUESDAY 3PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON
Kerala STHREE SAKTHI SS-488 Lottery Result OUT Live: Kerala Lottery Sakthi SS-487 will be drawn today, October 07, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.
LIVE
Background
Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday, 07-10-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest STHREE SAKTHI SS-488 winners.
Kerala Lottery Result Today (07.10.2025): STHREE SAKTHI SS-488 TUESDAY 3PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON
The STHREE SAKTHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Tuesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SS” followed by the draw number.
Kerala Lottery Result (07.10.2025): How 'KARUNYA' Lottery Scheme Supports To Pay Medical Expenses?
The Kerala State lottery has various benefits associated with it. Kerala's welfare programs have benefited from the GST collected from lottery ticket sales. The Karunya scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney disease, and heart disease, as well as palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day.
Sthree Sakthi SS-488 TUESDAY: How Kerala Lottery 'KARUNYA' Scheme Benefiting Residents?
The Karunya scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney and heart diseases, and palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day at 3 pm.