Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaLIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (07.10.2025): STHREE SAKTHI SS-488 TUESDAY 3PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (07.10.2025): STHREE SAKTHI SS-488 TUESDAY 3PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala STHREE SAKTHI SS-488 Lottery Result OUT Live: Kerala Lottery Sakthi SS-487 will be drawn today, October 07, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 02:11 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (07.10.2025): Sthree Sakthi SS-488 Tuesday 3PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize 1 Crore Bumper Jackpot Lottery Latest News Live Updates south India news October 07 Kerala Lottery Winner Keralalotteries.net keralalotteriesresults.in statelottery.kerala.gov.in LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (07.10.2025): STHREE SAKTHI SS-488 TUESDAY 3PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (07.10.2025)
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday, 07-10-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement:  The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest STHREE SAKTHI SS-488 winners.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (07.10.2025): STHREE SAKTHI SS-488 TUESDAY 3PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

The STHREE SAKTHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Tuesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SS” followed by the draw number.

14:11 PM (IST)  •  07 Oct 2025

Kerala Lottery Result (07.10.2025): How 'KARUNYA' Lottery Scheme Supports To Pay Medical Expenses?

The Kerala State lottery has various benefits associated with it. Kerala's welfare programs have benefited from the GST collected from lottery ticket sales. The Karunya scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney disease, and heart disease, as well as palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day.

14:02 PM (IST)  •  07 Oct 2025

Sthree Sakthi SS-488 TUESDAY: How Kerala Lottery 'KARUNYA' Scheme Benefiting Residents?

The Karunya scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney and heart diseases, and palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day at 3 pm.

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result Today Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Jackpot Result Sthree Sakthi SS-488
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Air India Colombo-Chennai Flight Experiences Bird Strike; Return Journey Cancelled
Air India Colombo-Chennai Flight Experiences Bird Strike; Return Journey Cancelled
India
'I Was Not Drunk, Don't Regret Anything': Lawyer Who Threw Shoe At CJI Gavai
'I Was Not Drunk, Don't Regret Anything': Lawyer Who Threw Shoe At CJI Gavai
India
Vijay Holds Video Calls Families With Karur Stampede Victims, TVK Delegation Visits Affected Areas
Vijay Holds Video Calls Families With Karur Stampede Victims, TVK Delegation Visits Affected Areas
India
PM Modi Marks 25 Years As Head Of Govt, Shares Photo From First Oath Ceremony
PM Modi Marks 25 Years As Head Of Govt, Shares Photo From First Oath Ceremony
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP MP Khagen Murmu Attacked In West Bengal; Protests Erupt At Bengal Bhavan Delhi Today
Politics Update: BJP Leverages Stars Maithili Thakur And Pawan Singh Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Politics Alert: Maithili Thakur Eyes Bihar Entry From Bene Patti To Serve People Through BJP
Breaking: Heavy Snowfall And Rain Hit Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh And Uttarakhand, Temperatures Plunge
Breaking: Shilpa Shetty Questioned For 5 Hours By Mumbai Police In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Welcomed Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget