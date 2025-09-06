Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (06.09.2025): KARUNYA KR-722 SATURDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (06.09.2025): KARUNYA KR-722 SATURDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery, KARUNYA KR-722 will be drawn today, September 03, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 02:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (06.09.2025): KARUNYA KR-722 SATURDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (06.09.2025)
Source : Canva

Background

Kerala Lottery Results SATURDAY, 06-09-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA KR-722 winners.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (06.09.2025): KARUNYA KR-722 SATURDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw OUT - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SHORTLY

The KARUNYA Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every SATURDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KR” followed by the draw number.

14:33 PM (IST)  •  06 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-722 SATURDAY (06.09.2025): Process For Buying Lotto Tickets - FIVE Easy Steps

  • Tickets are available for purchase from more than 100,000 retailers and more than 35,000 registered lottery agents.
  • Get in touch with your district lottery office to learn more and locate the agent that's closest to you.
  • Once you purchase a ticket, sign your name and write your address on the back.
  • Don't risk having someone else claim your prize, because this is how ticket ownership is established.
  • Store your ticket securely.
14:25 PM (IST)  •  06 Sep 2025

Kerala State Lottery Sambad KARUNYA KR-722 SATURDAY: Can I Purchase Tickets online?

Purchasing the Kerala lottery through an online transaction will definitely have repercussions. Because the state government has made it illegal to sell Kerala lottery tickets online via any means,. The Kerala government prohibits the sale of lottery tickets online as well, and violating this law may have serious consequences.

14:25 PM (IST)  •  06 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-722 SATURDAY: Can You Sell It For More Than It's Face Value?

No, under no circumstances may a ticket be sold for more than face value.

14:18 PM (IST)  •  06 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-722 SATURDAY: Can Tickets Be Sold Outside Of The State?

No, neither directly nor indirectly are agents allowed to sell Kerala State lottery tickets outside of the state.

14:14 PM (IST)  •  06 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-722 SATURDAY: Is It Possible for Another State Individual to Purchase The Ticket?

Kerala lottery tickets are only sold within the state, and only state residents are eligible to win prizes. This is in accordance with government policy.

New Update
