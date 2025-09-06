LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (06.09.2025): KARUNYA KR-722 SATURDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON
Kerala Lottery, KARUNYA KR-722 will be drawn today, September 03, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest updates.
LIVE
Background
Kerala Lottery Results SATURDAY, 06-09-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA KR-722 winners.
Kerala Lottery Result Today (06.09.2025): KARUNYA KR-722 SATURDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw OUT - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SHORTLY
The KARUNYA Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every SATURDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KR” followed by the draw number.
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-722 SATURDAY (06.09.2025): Process For Buying Lotto Tickets - FIVE Easy Steps
- Tickets are available for purchase from more than 100,000 retailers and more than 35,000 registered lottery agents.
- Get in touch with your district lottery office to learn more and locate the agent that's closest to you.
- Once you purchase a ticket, sign your name and write your address on the back.
- Don't risk having someone else claim your prize, because this is how ticket ownership is established.
- Store your ticket securely.
Kerala State Lottery Sambad KARUNYA KR-722 SATURDAY: Can I Purchase Tickets online?
Purchasing the Kerala lottery through an online transaction will definitely have repercussions. Because the state government has made it illegal to sell Kerala lottery tickets online via any means,. The Kerala government prohibits the sale of lottery tickets online as well, and violating this law may have serious consequences.
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-722 SATURDAY: Can You Sell It For More Than It's Face Value?
No, under no circumstances may a ticket be sold for more than face value.
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-722 SATURDAY: Can Tickets Be Sold Outside Of The State?
No, neither directly nor indirectly are agents allowed to sell Kerala State lottery tickets outside of the state.
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-722 SATURDAY: Is It Possible for Another State Individual to Purchase The Ticket?
Kerala lottery tickets are only sold within the state, and only state residents are eligible to win prizes. This is in accordance with government policy.