HomeStatesKeralaLIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 05, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-25 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Wednesday: DHANALEKSHMI DL-25 will be drawn today, November 05, 2025, at 3pm. Follow ABP Live for the latest updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 02:28 PM (IST)

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday, 05-11-2025 : 1st Prize Announced

The winners list out soon! Click here to check the latest DHANALEKSHMI DL-25 winners.

The DHANALEKSHMI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Wednesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “D” followed by the draw number.

14:28 PM (IST)  •  05 Nov 2025

Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-25 WEDNESDAY Draw: How To Select Lucky Numbers?

Select two numbers, like 11 and 13, that are a few digits apart. 10 and 14 or 14 and 9 could also be an option. Either pick your favorite numbers from the range provided or choose the numbers at random.

14:21 PM (IST)  •  05 Nov 2025

Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-25 WEDNESDAY: What Is The Commission Rate Of Kerala Lottery?

A sum equal to 12% of the prize money will be subtracted from the first, second, and third place awards and given to the relevant agents as an agent commission.

 

