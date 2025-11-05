LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 05, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-25 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON
Kerala Lottery Wednesday: DHANALEKSHMI DL-25 will be drawn today, November 05, 2025, at 3pm. Follow ABP Live for the latest updates.
LIVE
Background
Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday, 05-11-2025 : 1st Prize Announced
Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 05, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-25 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON
The winners list out soon! Click here to check the latest DHANALEKSHMI DL-25 winners.
The DHANALEKSHMI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Wednesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “D” followed by the draw number.
Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-25 WEDNESDAY Draw: How To Select Lucky Numbers?
Select two numbers, like 11 and 13, that are a few digits apart. 10 and 14 or 14 and 9 could also be an option. Either pick your favorite numbers from the range provided or choose the numbers at random.
Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-25 WEDNESDAY: What Is The Commission Rate Of Kerala Lottery?
A sum equal to 12% of the prize money will be subtracted from the first, second, and third place awards and given to the relevant agents as an agent commission.