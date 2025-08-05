LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (05.08.2025): STHREE SAKTHI SS-479 TUESDAY 3PM Bumper Draw - To Be Announced Shortly
Kerala STHREE SAKTHI SS-479 Lottery Result OUT Live: Kerala Lottery Sakthi SS-479 will be drawn today, August 05, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.
The winners list will be out! Click here to check the latest STHREE SAKTHI SS-479 winners.
The STHREE SAKTHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Tuesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SS” followed by the draw number.
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-479 TUESDAY: Is It Possible for Another State Individual to Purchase The Ticket?
Kerala lottery tickets are only sold within the state, and only state residents are eligible to win prizes. This is in accordance with government policy.
Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-479 TUESDAY Draw: Who Is The Organizer?
The government has designated the Secretary to the Government, Taxes Department, Government of Kerala, as the authority responsible for organizing the lottery and overseeing the sale of other state lotteries in the state.
Kerala State Lottery Result: SEVEN Weekly Draws, SEVEN Weekly Jackpots
- Sunday: Samriddhi Lottery
- Monday: Bhagyathara Lottery
- Tuesday: Sthree Sakthi Lottery
- Wednesday: Dhanalakshmi Lottery
- Thursday: Karunya Plus Lottery
- Friday: Suvarna Keralam Lottery
- Saturday: Karunya KR Lottery
Live coverage of the Kerala lottery results will start at 3:05 pm on ABP Live English.
Kerala Lottery Result (05.08.2025): How 'KARUNYA' Lottery Scheme Supports To Pay Medical Expenses?
The Kerala State lottery has various benefits associated with it. Kerala's welfare programs have benefited from the GST collected from lottery ticket sales. The Karunya scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney disease, and heart disease, as well as palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day.
Sthree Sakthi SS-479 TUESDAY: How Kerala Lottery 'KARUNYA' Scheme Benefiting Residents?
