LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (04.11.2025): STHREE SAKTHI SS-492 TUESDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala STHREE SAKTHI SS-492 Lottery Result OUT Live: Kerala Lottery Sakthi SS-492 will be drawn today, November 04, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 01:54 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Source : Pinterest/thesouthafrican

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday, 04-11-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement:  The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest STHREE SAKTHI SS-492 winners.

The STHREE SAKTHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Tuesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SS” followed by the draw number.

13:54 PM (IST)  •  04 Nov 2025

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-492 TUESDAY: Can Tickets Be Sold Outside Of The State?

No, neither directly nor indirectly are agents allowed to sell Kerala State lottery tickets outside of the state.

 

13:49 PM (IST)  •  04 Nov 2025

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-492 TUESDAY: Is It Possible for Another State Individual to Purchase The Ticket?

Kerala lottery tickets are only sold within the state, and only state residents are eligible to win prizes. This is in accordance with government policy.

 

New Update
