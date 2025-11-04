LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (04.11.2025): STHREE SAKTHI SS-492 TUESDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon
Kerala STHREE SAKTHI SS-492 Lottery Result OUT Live: Kerala Lottery Sakthi SS-492 will be drawn today, November 04, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.
The STHREE SAKTHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Tuesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SS” followed by the draw number.
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-492 TUESDAY: Can Tickets Be Sold Outside Of The State?
No, neither directly nor indirectly are agents allowed to sell Kerala State lottery tickets outside of the state.
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-492 TUESDAY: Is It Possible for Another State Individual to Purchase The Ticket?
Kerala lottery tickets are only sold within the state, and only state residents are eligible to win prizes. This is in accordance with government policy.