Kerala Lottery, KARUNYA KR-725 will be drawn today, September 20, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm.
14:18 (IST) Oct 04
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-725 SATURDAY (04.10.2025): Process For Buying Lotto Tickets - FIVE Easy Steps
14:09 (IST) Oct 04
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-725 SATURDAY: Can Tickets Be Sold Outside Of The State?
14:07 (IST) Oct 04
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-725 SATURDAY: Is It Possible for Another State Individual to Purchase The Ticket?
Kerala Lottery Result Today (04.10.2025): KARUNYA KR-725 SATURDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY
The KARUNYA Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every SATURDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KR” followed by the draw number.
14:18 PM (IST) • 04 Oct 2025
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-725 SATURDAY (04.10.2025): Process For Buying Lotto Tickets - FIVE Easy Steps
- Tickets are available for purchase from more than 100,000 retailers and more than 35,000 registered lottery agents.
- Get in touch with your district lottery office to learn more and locate the agent that's closest to you.
- Once you purchase a ticket, sign your name and write your address on the back.
- Don't risk having someone else claim your prize, because this is how ticket ownership is established.
- Store your ticket securely.
14:09 PM (IST) • 04 Oct 2025
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-725 SATURDAY: Can Tickets Be Sold Outside Of The State?
No, neither directly nor indirectly are agents allowed to sell Kerala State lottery tickets outside of the state.
