LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (04.10.2025): KARUNYA KR-725 SATURDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (04.10.2025): KARUNYA KR-725 SATURDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly

Kerala Lottery, KARUNYA KR-725 will be drawn today, September 20, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 02:18 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (04.10.2025): KARUNYA KR-725 SATURDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore bumper jackpot lottery sambad latest news live updates south india news live lottery result today October 04 Kerala Lottery Winner prize money
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (04.10.2025)
Source : Pinterest/casinonightsk

Background

Kerala Lottery Results SATURDAY, 04-10-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA KR-725 winners.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (04.10.2025): KARUNYA KR-725 SATURDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY

The KARUNYA Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every SATURDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KR” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-725 SATURDAY 3 PM Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY

14:18 PM (IST)  •  04 Oct 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-725 SATURDAY (04.10.2025): Process For Buying Lotto Tickets - FIVE Easy Steps

  • Tickets are available for purchase from more than 100,000 retailers and more than 35,000 registered lottery agents.
  • Get in touch with your district lottery office to learn more and locate the agent that's closest to you.
  • Once you purchase a ticket, sign your name and write your address on the back.
  • Don't risk having someone else claim your prize, because this is how ticket ownership is established.
  • Store your ticket securely.
14:09 PM (IST)  •  04 Oct 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-725 SATURDAY: Can Tickets Be Sold Outside Of The State?

No, neither directly nor indirectly are agents allowed to sell Kerala State lottery tickets outside of the state.

 

New Update
