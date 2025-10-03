Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 03, 2025): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-21 FRIDAY Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Result Suvarna Keralam SK-21 LIVE: The first prize winner of today’s Suvarna Keralam SK-21 lottery will win a cash reward of 1 crore.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 02:41 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Background

Kerala Lottery Results Friday, 03-10-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest SUVARNA KERALAM SK-21 winners.

The SUVARNA KERALAM Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Friday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SK” followed by the draw number.

14:41 PM (IST)  •  03 Oct 2025

Kerala Lottery Result: Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105 First Prize Money Rs. 25 CRORE

Kerala State Lottery Thiruvonam Bumper 2025 is launching shortly. The first prize of Rs 25 crore can be won from this Onam Bumper which is the biggest prize money on a single ticket in India. Kerala Thiruvonam bumper lottery BR-105 sales started from July 23, 2025. 

 

14:32 PM (IST)  •  03 Oct 2025

Kerala Lottery SUVARNA KERALAM FRIDAY Result: How To Pick A Lucky Number - 5 Golden Rules

To improve your chances of winning the grand prize, you need to follow these 5 golden rules:

  • Play in a group
  • Avoid popular number combinations
  • Use the law of large numbers
  • Choose random numbers
  • Examine previous winners
