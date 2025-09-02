LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (02.09.2025): STHREE SAKTHI SS-483 TUESDAY 3PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON
Kerala STHREE SAKTHI SS-483 Lottery Result OUT Live: Kerala Lottery Sakthi SS-483 will be drawn today, September 02, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.
LIVE
Background
Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday, 02-09-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest STHREE SAKTHI SS-483 winners.
Kerala Lottery Result Today (02.09.2025): STHREE SAKTHI SS-483 TUESDAY 3PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON
The STHREE SAKTHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Tuesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SS” followed by the draw number.
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-483 TUESDAY Result: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is More Than One Lakh?
If the prize is more than one lakh rupees, the winning ticket must be presented to the Director of State Lotteries after the winner's name, address, and signature are pasted on the ticket's back along with the necessary paperwork.
- Make a photocopy of both sides of the ticket, self-attested, and a claim application.
- Two passport-sized pictures of the lottery winner, properly certified by a notary public or gazette officer.
- An officially certified copy of the prize money receipt, complete with a revenue stamp valued at ₹1/-, in the format specified
- Copy of the winner's self-attested PAN card.
- Documents with ID proof attested, such as voter ID cards, DLs, ration cards, Aadhaar cards, and passports.
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-483 TUESDAY Result: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is Less Than Rs 5,000?
If the winnings from the Kerala lottery today are less than Rs. 5,000, the winners may pick up their winnings from any Kerala lottery retailer. In order to make a claim, they must turn in their tickets and provide identification to the government lottery office or bank if the amount exceeds Rs. 5000. 30% of the total amount is deducted for Kerala lottery taxes, and 10% goes toward the agent's commission. Follow ABP Live English for more information regarding Kerala lottery prize claims and Kerala lottery prize structures.
Kerala Lottery Sambad Sthree Sakthi SS-483 TUESDAY: Price Of A Single Ticket And Entire Book
|1
|Bhagyathara
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Monday
|2
|Sthree Sakthi
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Tuesday
|3
|Dhanalakshmi
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Wednesday
|4
|Karunya Plus
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Thursday
|5
|Suvarna Keralam
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Friday
|6
|Karunya
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Saturday
|7
|Samriddhi
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Sunday
Kerala State Lottery Sambad: SEVEN Lucky Draws Daily Prices And Costs (OLD DRAWS)
The cost of different Kerala State Government Lottery Tickets
- Win-Win: ₹50/-
- Fifty Fifty: ₹50/-
- Karunya Plus: ₹50/-
- Nirmal: ₹50/-
- Karunya: ₹50/-
- Sthree Sakthi: ₹50/- (Bumper Lottery Today)
- Akshaya: ₹50/-
Note: The price of bumper lotteries varies from ₹200 to ₹500, depending on the prize amount.
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-483 TUESDAY (02.09.2025): Process For Buying Lotto Tickets - FIVE Easy Steps
- Tickets are available for purchase from more than 100,000 retailers and more than 35,000 registered lottery agents.
- Get in touch with your district lottery office to learn more and locate the agent that's closest to you.
- Once you purchase a ticket, sign your name and write your address on the back.
- Don't risk having someone else claim your prize, because this is how ticket ownership is established.
- Store your ticket securely.