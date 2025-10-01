Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaLIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 01, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-20 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 01, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-20 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Wednesday: DHANALEKSHMI DL-20 will be drawn today, October 01, 2025, at 3pm. Follow ABP Live for the latest updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 03:03 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (01.10.2025): Dhanalekshmi DL-20 Wednesday 3PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize 1 Crore Bumper Jackpot Lottery Fifty Fifty Result Latest News Live Updates south India news October 01 Kerala Lottery Keralalotteries.net keralalotteriesresults.in statelottery.kerala.gov.in LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 01, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-20 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 01, 2025)
Source : Canva

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday, 01-10-2025 : 1st Prize Announcement soon

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 01, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-20 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - CHECK WINNERS (FULL LIST)

The winners list out soon! Click here to check the latest DHANALEKSHMI DL-20 winners.

The DHANALEKSHMI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Wednesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “D” followed by the draw number.

15:03 PM (IST)  •  01 Oct 2025

Kerala Lottery Result Today (01.10.2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-20 WEDNESDAY 3 PM Draw OUT - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number Of Prizes: 20)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 (Number Of Prizes: 6)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number Of Prizes: 30)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number Of Prizes: 76)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number Of Prizes: 96)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number Of Prizes: 138)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

Kerala DHANALEKSHMI DL-20 WEDNESDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 30 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 8th Place: 100
15:01 PM (IST)  •  01 Oct 2025

Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-19 WEDNESDAY Result: Important GUIDELINES For Lucky Winners

It is recommended that the prize winners surrender their winning tickets within 30 days of receiving their prizes and confirm their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

 

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result Today Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Jackpot Result DHANALEKSHMI DL-20
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI But Wants India To Collect Trophy From Dubai: Report
Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI But Wants India To Collect Trophy From Dubai: Report
World
US Govt Shuts Down, President Trump Threatens Layoffs
US Govt Shuts Down, President Trump Threatens Layoffs
Entertainment
Zubeen Garg's Manager Arrested Days After His Death In Singapore
Zubeen Garg's Manager Arrested Days After His Death In Singapore
India
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Hospitalised In Bengaluru
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Hospitalised In Bengaluru
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI, Urges Suryakumar To Take Trophy
Bareilly Violence: Encounter Leads To Arrest Of Two Accused, SP Gun Seized, Multiple Arrests Continue
Mohsin Raza Apologizes To PCB, Says Suryakumar Yadav Should Receive Asia Cup Trophy
Garba Festivities Turn Chaotic In Maharashtra, Rajasthan And Madhya Pradesh Amidst Clashes
Breaking: Series Of Disturbing Incidents Across India Leaves Several Injured And Public In Panic
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Congress’s Bihar Gamble: Revival Attempt Or Vote-Bank Obsession?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget