Kerala Lottery Wednesday: DHANALEKSHMI DL-20 will be drawn today, October 01, 2025, at 3pm. Follow ABP Live for the latest updates.
Background
The DHANALEKSHMI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Wednesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “D” followed by the draw number.
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number Of Prizes: 20)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 (Number Of Prizes: 6)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number Of Prizes: 30)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number Of Prizes: 76)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number Of Prizes: 96)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number Of Prizes: 138)
Kerala DHANALEKSHMI DL-20 WEDNESDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners
- First Prize: 1 CRORE
- Consolation prize: 5,000
- Second Place: 30 Lakh
- Third Prize: 5 Lakh
- Fourth Prize: 5,000
- Fifth Prize: 2,000
- Sixth Place: 1,000
- 7th Place: 500
- 8th Place: 200
- 8th Place: 100
Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-19 WEDNESDAY Result: Important GUIDELINES For Lucky Winners
It is recommended that the prize winners surrender their winning tickets within 30 days of receiving their prizes and confirm their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.