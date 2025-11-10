'Very Close To Ending Govt Shutdown': Trump Says As Senate Democrats Agree To Funding Deal

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the government shutdown, which has lasted more than 40 days now, was nearing a resolution, signalling that a bipartisan Senate deal could bring it to an end soon.

Trump's remarks came shortly after a group of Senate Democratic centrists reached an agreement with Senate GOP leaders and the White House to reopen the federal government., CNN reported citing sources.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said, "It looks like we're getting very close to the shutdown. We never agreed to give any substantial money, or any money to prisoners, illegals that come into our country and I think that the Democrats understand that; and it looks like we're getting close to the shutdown ending. You'll know it very soon."

Bipartisan Deal To End Longest Shutdown In US History

According to CNN, the proposed agreement would finally end what has become the longest government shutdown in American history. The deal includes a temporary stopgap measure to extend federal funding until January while working toward a broader package to fully fund several key agencies.

A GOP aide told CNN that the Senate is expected to begin voting on the deal between 8:30 and 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday.

The agreement, negotiated on Sunday night, reportedly involves at least eight Senate Democrats that have voted in its favour. It was brokered with the help of former governors serving in the Senate, including Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, and Angus King of Maine, along with Senate Majority Leader John Thune and the White House.

CNN noted that the deal does not include a firm commitment from Republicans to extend enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies, which have been central to the funding dispute. Nonetheless, Democrats involved in the negotiations said they expect further discussions on a possible compromise in the coming weeks.

Divided Reaction Among Democrats

While Senate Democratic leaders have not formally endorsed the agreement, they convened for several hours behind closed doors on Sunday evening to deliberate over the deal’s terms. Meanwhile, House Democratic leaders criticised the proposal, indicating a lack of consensus within the party.

According to sources cited by CNN, House Democrats are planning their own caucus meeting on Monday to shape their next steps.

Next Steps Toward Reopening The US Government

The Senate’s initial vote will focus on the stopgap funding bill passed earlier by the House. For it to advance, at least eight Democratic votes are required. Once approved, the Senate will amend the measure to include the broader bipartisan funding package before sending it back to the House for final passage.

If the legislation clears both chambers, it will go to President Trump’s desk for signature, formally ending the shutdown. However, the legislative process could still take several days to complete.

Once he signs it, the federal agencies will then resume operations with immediate effect and the furloughed workers woll receive back pay under the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2013.